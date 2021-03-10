Wednesday, March 10, 2021
Updated:

TMC to release manifesto for West Bengal assembly elections on Maha Shivratri

The decision to release the manifesto on Shivratri is possibly one of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s efforts to woo Hindu voters in the state

OpIndia Staff
Mamata Banerjee
Mamata Banerjee will release manifesto on Maha Shivratri (Image: NDTV)
51

After Mamata Banerjee chanted Chandi Path at an election and visited temples, now the Trinamool Congress has decided to launch its manifesto for the assembly elections on Shivratri on March 11. There is a lot of pressure on the ruling party in West Bengal to come up with a promising manifesto as Bharatiya Janata Party is campaigning ferociously in the state.

BJP’s pro-Hindu image is believed to be one of the major concerns for TMC. The decision to release the manifesto on Shivratri is possibly one of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s efforts to woo Hindu voters in the state. Reports suggest that Banerjee will perform Shivratri pooja in the morning in Nandigram and then leave for Kolkata. The manifesto will be released at her Kalighat residence in Kolkata.

As per reports, TMC will make ten commitments to the residents of the state in its manifesto. Prashant Kishor, TMC’s alleged trump card, has followed similar political strategies in states like Punjab, Andhra Pradesh and Bihar, where he worked on manifestos with taglines ‘Nitish ke Saat Nischay’, ‘Captain ke Nau Nukhte’, ‘Jagan ke Nau Ratnalu’ and ‘Stalin’s Seven Promises’.

Ration, jobs, health and women – possible focus points of TMC’s manifesto

According to reports, TMC is going to promise free delivery of ration in the state. It has been an issue in the state from the time of the Left ruling party. The ration shops and delivery system have always been considered to be the hub of corruption in West Bengal. During Banerjee’s tenure, several complaints were raised claiming the real beneficiaries were not getting their quota of ration. If the state decides to deliver free ration on the doorsteps of the beneficiaries, the need for ration shops will end in the state, which will eliminate the middlemen from the distribution chain.

Sources believe that the manifesto will also focus on health, women empowerment and jobs. Similar promises are expected to be made in BJP’s manifesto, which will be launched over the weekend. Experts believe that BJP’s focus in the manifesto will be to bring benefits of schemes launched by the centre to the people of West Bengal. There are several schemes that are non-applicable in West Bengal as Banerjee’s government is not ready to implement them.

The war of Nandigram

CM Banerjee is going to face Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram. Adhikari’s departure from TMC was one of the biggest blows to Banerjee. 50-year-old Adhikari, who is fighting the election on BJP’s ticket, had said that he would leave politics if he fails to defeat Banerjee in the upcoming elections.

