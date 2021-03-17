Wednesday, March 17, 2021
Home News Reports Questions raised over how TMC MP Aparupa Poddar won election from SC reserved seat...
News Reports
Updated:

Questions raised over how TMC MP Aparupa Poddar won election from SC reserved seat after becoming Arfin Ali following marriage

According to some reports, Aparupa Poddar had accepted Islam after her marriage to her husband Mohammad Shakir Ali, but she claims that she merely changed her name after marriage and not her religion.

OpIndia Staff
44

TMC MP Aparupa Poddar, who now goes by the name of Afrin Ali, found herself in hot water today after questions arose online about her legal capacity to be the Member of Parliament for Arambagh. Since 2009, the Arambagh constituency has been reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs). However, since 2014, this particular constituency has been represented by Afrin Ali, who used this particular name in addition to her birth name of Aparupa Poddar at the time of the 2014 general elections

Aparupa Poddar’s additional name of Afrin Ali has fueled speculations regarding the religion of the Arambagh MP. As to whether Afrin Ali identifies as a Muslim or not, there are conflicting reports. According to an IANS report, Aparupa Poddar had accepted Islam after her marriage to her husband Mohammad Shakir Ali, who is a TMC councillor for Rishra Municipality, and had changed her name accordingly. However, according to a Hindustan Times report, Afrin Ali states that she merely changed her name after marriage and not her religion. Either way, it is established that Aparupa Poddar changed her birth name to Afrin Ali after her marriage with a Muslim husband on 9th August, 2007.

It is important to note that a practitioner of Islam cannot be elected to Parliament from a reserved constituency. Dalit converts to Islam or Christianity are ineligible to claim reservation benefits. This was made clear on the floor of the Rajya Sabha in response to BJP member G V L Narasimha Rao’s question to Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. Speaking on the issue of eligibility to contest from reserved constituencies, the Union Minister clarified that, “Para 3 of the Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order outlines that no person who professes a religion different from Hindu, Sikh or Buddhist religion shall be deemed to be a member of a scheduled caste.”

This is not the first time that Aparupa Poddar/Afrin Ali has been a subject of controversy. In October of 2017, she had confessed to taking a bribe worth Rs. 3 lakh as a part of the Narada sting operation before the 2014 general elections. In May 2020, Afrin Ali and her husband raised eyebrows across Indian social media when they decided to nickname their newborn daughter ‘Corona’ after the Covid-19 pandemic sweeping through the world. The couple’s explanation behind the bizarre nickname was that “her name will continue to remind people of the difficult times the whole world had faced.”

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Crime

Jaipur: Islamic fundamentalists vandalise office of publication house after it had apologised for mentioning Islamic terrorism in a book

OpIndia Staff -
The book said that self-sacrifice and unlimited barbarism in the name of religion or Allah has become the characteristic of Islamic terrorism
News Reports

Inching closer to Aatmanirbharta, Chinese investor gives up minority stake in made-in-India Twitter alternative Koo

OpIndia Staff -
Chinese venture capital firm, Shunwei gives up its 9% stake in Koo to exit the company completely

Mamata Banerjee lies about vaccination, invokes ‘dharma’ and ‘Jai Shri Ram’ at Jhagram rally

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Within two years, Mamata Banerjee's reason for opposing 'Jai Shri Ram' has gone from 'saving' India's secular fabric to pitting Lord Ram against Maa Durga.

ED attaches properties of three channels involved in TRP manipulation, Republic TV not named in the statement issued by the agency

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Immovable and movable properties of Fakt Marathi, Box Cinema and Maha Movie were attached by ED in the TRP manipulation case.

‘You have no evidence against Republic TV even after 3 months’, Bombay HC slams Mumbai Police in TRP manipulation case

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Bombay HC asked why Mumbai Police is keeping the sword hanging over Republic TV without any evidence in the TRP scam case

‘Bacha Bazi’: The rampant sexual exploitation of minor boys in Afghanistan and Pakistan

Opinions Akshita Bhadauria -
'Bacha Bazi' or using minor boys for sexual pleasure has been rampant in Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Mumbai CP Parambir Singh likely to resign amid speculations that Vaze and Singh planted bomb outside Antilia

OpIndia Staff -
Sachin Vaze planted the bomb outside Mukesh Ambani residence to 'restore his lost glory' on Mumbai CP Parambir Singh's instructions, reports claim
Read more
News Reports

Drinking water a ruse for theft and harassing Hindu women: Temple pandit on thrashing of Asif, reveals why ‘no entry’ board was put up

OpIndia Staff -
The Temple Pandit in Ghaziabad said that Asif was being wrongfully depicted as an innocent boy, reveals why 'no entry' board was put up.
Read more
OpIndia Scoops

Bengal Ground Report: Nandigram is split in the middle between TMC and BJP with advantage Mamata, but all is not lost for Suvendu Adhikari

Nupur J Sharma -
Not only did Suvendu Adhikari join BJP, but it was declared that he will fight the 2021 election from Nandigram.
Read more
News Reports

Sachin Vaze had brought Mercedes car with fake number plate inside Mumbai Commissionerate in December 2020, claims Sub-inspector

OpIndia Staff -
Sunil Toke said he was ordered to not keep any record of the Mercedes car in which Sachin Vaze had come to the Mumbai Commissionerate.
Read more
News Reports

‘Dasna temple belongs to our ancestors, we will remove the board saying Muslims not allowed’: BSP MLA Aslam Chaudhary

OpIndia Staff -
Yesterday, temple Mahant Yati Narasimhanand Saraswati had stated that a few years back, MLA Aslam Chaudhary's son was also caught inside the temple premises trying to sexually harass female devotees.
Read more
News Reports

‘This temple has been robbed 4 times, priests have been killed’: Dasna temple Mahant exposes media propaganda behind #SorryAsif

OpIndia Staff -
Mahant Yati said that former Mahants of the temple have been killed or assaulted by local Muslims. The temple authorities have hired armed security guards to protect the temple from Muslims in the area.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,345FansLike
524,278FollowersFollow
23,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com