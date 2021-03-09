Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has resigned from the post on Tuesday. There were intense speculations about his possible resignation. Rawat has resigned after meeting BJ|P leaders in Delhi, ending the speculations.

Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat submits his resignation to Governor Baby Rani Maurya. He met BJP leaders in Delhi yesterday. pic.twitter.com/7oKkgZUwBm — ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2021

Reports had claimed earlier that Trivendra Singh Rawat was called to meet JP Nadda at his residence on Monday evening after the BJP president held two rounds of meetings with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the party’s national general secretary (organisation) BL Santosh and general secretary in charge of Uttarakhand Dushyant Gautam.

“There is unrest among a major section of party functionaries and MLAs. They are complaining that officers in districts are not paying heed to their recommendations. They are feeling ignored. In this situation, winning the next Assembly election could be a challenge,” an RSS functionary had said, adding “It is being explored if damage control can be done by holding meetings of the MLAs with the CM. A change in leadership is the last option.”

Ajay Bhatt, Dhan Singh Rawat and Anil Baluni are reportedly in contention to replace Rawat as the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand but a final call on the matter will be taken by Prime Minister Modi.