Tuesday, March 9, 2021
Home News Reports Uttarakhand: After a day of 'will he or won't he' speculations, CM Trivendra Rawat...
FeaturedNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Uttarakhand: After a day of ‘will he or won’t he’ speculations, CM Trivendra Rawat set to resign today

Reports suggest that Ajay Bhatt, Anil Beluni or Dhan Singh Rawat may replace Trivendra Singh Rawat.

OpIndia Staff
Trivendra Singh Rawat set to resign from CM post in Uttarakhand
Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat
15

A change in state leadership in Uttarakhand might be on the cards as speculations are rife that the party top brass has decided to remove Trivendra Singh Rawat from the CM’s post. The latest information on political developments In the state says that Rawat is set to resign from his post today in a press conference. Reports have stated that a number of BJP leaders are not satisfied with Rawat’s performance and there is a growing concern that the party’s prospects in the next election ma be hit if Rawat continues.

Reports have it that Rawat was called to meet JP Nadda at his residence on Monday evening after the BJP president held two rounds of meetings with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the party’s national general secretary (organisation) BL Santosh and general secretary in charge of Uttarakhand Dushyant Gautam.

Rawat had reportedly cancelled all his scheduled meetings for Monday to head towards the national capital to meet the top party leaders.

According to reports, some MLAs and a faction of the party have approached the central leadership to express dissatisfaction with the functioning of Uttarakhand’s government led by Trivendra Singh Rawat.

“There is unrest among a major section of party functionaries and MLAs. They are complaining that officers in districts are not paying heed to their recommendations. They are feeling ignored. In this situation, winning the next Assembly election could be a challenge,” an RSS functionary said, adding “It is being explored if damage control can be done by holding meetings of the MLAs with the CM. A change in leadership is the last option.”

Ajay Bhatt, Dhan Singh Rawat or Anil Baluni likely to replace Rawat?

BJP sources have reportedly said that the names in the race to replace Rawat are Ajay Bhatt, Dhan Singh Rawat and Anil Baluni. But a final decision on replacing Rawat will be taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The decision to replace the CM will be announced after a legislature party meeting, which is likely to be held on Tuesday, they added.

Refuting the reports that the party is mulling to hold any legislature party meeting to decide the fate of Trivendra Singh Rawat, BJP Chief Spokesman Munna Singh Chauhan told PTI Monday: “As far as my knowledge goes, no formal announcement has been made yet about any state legislature party meeting here tomorrow (Tuesday)”. He claimed late Monday night in New Delhi that Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat will continue to be the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand. He said that he will complete his term as Chief Minister.

As of yesterday, many BJP leaders in the state had denied reports that Rawat may be replaced.

BJP MP Ajay Bhatt, a senior party leader from the state, told PTI that “all is well” in the state. He added that the two central leaders, BJP vice president Raman Singh and general secretary Dushyant Singh Gautam, had visited Uttarakhand regarding preparations for the three-day state BJP executive meeting from March 12 and the Rawat government’s fourth anniversary on March 18.

Reports have it that Raman Singh and Dushyant Singh Gautam had visited Uttarakhand to speak to the state BJP core group members. They have reportedly submitted their report to party president JP Nadda on their return.

The party senior members have also suggested that it is unlikely that any leadership change in the state will take place.

On being asked if Rawat will continue as CM, the Uttarakhand BJP in-charge Dushyant Kumar Gautam said that there is no allegation of corruption against him and he is doing good work in the state of Uttarakhand. “It isn’t good to raise questions on his working style, said Dushyant Kumar Gautam.

Cabinet expansion or deputy CM from Kumaon?

Some reports had also suggested that there may be a possibility of BJP placating some leaders with a cabinet expansion, and granting new ministry positions. A report in India Today also stated that the party may add a Deputy CM post and select a leader from the Kumaon region. The name of Pushkar Singh Dhami is being suggested as the Deputy CM.

Rawat was named the chief ministerial candidate by the BJP after it stormed to power in 2017, winning 57 of 70 seats in the state assembly.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsUttarakhand cabinet, Uttarakhand new cm, Uttarakhand tourist places
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Uttarakhand: After a day of ‘will he or won’t he’ speculations, CM Trivendra Rawat set to resign today

OpIndia Staff -
Reports suggest that a faction of the party is unhappy with the functioning of the Uttarakhand government led by Trivendra Singh Rawat.
News Reports

‘As Hindu students, we cannot study and live in an environment in which we feel unsafe’: Hindu Group speaks up after Rutgers backs Audrey...

OpIndia Staff -
Hindu on Campus have expressed their disapproval over Rutgers Newark's defence of Hinduphobic 'historian' Audrey Truschke.

Freedom House and Pakistan: How global liberalism dehumanises Hindus

Editor's picks Abhishek Banerjee -
In reading the reports from Freedom House, what stood out is how similar it is to the now familiar secular whitewashing style of mainstream media here in India.

Ex-CEO of Rajya Sabha TV draws a ludicrous comparison between free vaccinations in the past with COVID-19 immunisation: Here’s why he is wrong

Opinions Jinit Jain -
Gurdeep Singh Sappal, the former CEO of Rajya Sabha TV and a Congress loyalist, ranted against nominal price of COVID-19 vaccines charged at private vaccination centres

ED raids properties of former AAP leader and Punjab MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira: Details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
As per reports, the PMLA case is linked to narcotics trafficking and fake passports. The ED officials are looking at bank transactions and property papers of khaira too

India can manufacture 70-100 million monthly Covishield doses and 150 million Covaxin doses per year: DBT

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The India-made coronavirus vaccines have been sent to over 60 countries across the world including several developed countries.

Recently Popular

World

‘Women belong in the Kitchen,’ declares Burger King on Women’s Day, hits back at KFC for criticising campaign for gender equality

OpIndia Staff -
Burger King generated quite the controversy on International Women's Day after declaring that "Women belong in the kitchen."
Read more
World

What is Blue Anon? A term for conspiracy theorists that was recently removed by Urban Dictionary from its platform

K Bhattacharjee -
Blue Anon is term used to describe left wingers that peddle Trump-centric delusional conspiracy theories.
Read more
Satire

Woman heard crying in Sonia Gandhi’s house after Delhi Court convicts Ariz Khan in Batla House encounter case

K Bhattacharjee -
A Delhi Court has ruled that Ariz Khan is guilty in the Batla House Encounter case, years after Sonia Gandhi had cried.
Read more
Politics

‘Aren’t fake 33 cr Gods enough’: Abusive tweets of AAP MLA go viral, while Netizens demand ouster, MLA peddles ‘hacked theory

OpIndia Staff -
The AAP MLA Virender Singh Kadian then made his account private and later deleted it, in the hopes of not exposing himself further.
Read more
News Reports

Congress leader gifts a bag full of scraps of paper, torn pictures to Miss India Manya Singh for Women’s Day

OpIndia Staff -
In a felicitation ceremony, Mumbai Mahila Congress President Ajanta Yadav gifted torn pics of Manya Singh to her.
Read more
Entertainment

Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi in trouble, Congress MLA demands name change

OpIndia Staff -
The film Gangubai Kathiawadi is adapted from one of the chapters of the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai by S. Hussain Zaidi. It is slated for countrywide release on 30th July 2021.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,306FansLike
522,800FollowersFollow
23,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com