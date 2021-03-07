Twitter has suspended the account of StandWithKashmir, an Islamist organisation, for “artificially amplifying or suppressing information or engaging in behaviour that manipulates people’s experience” on the platform. The organisation has a history of supporting terrorists and extremism related to Kashmir.

The #StandwithKashmir account has been suspended again. @Twitter continues to act at the behest of authoritarian regimes and aid in suppressing accounts like SWK! pic.twitter.com/f3NJ8GP6OH — Suchitra Vijayan (@suchitrav) March 2, 2021

StandWithKashmir (SWK) describes itself as a “Kashmiri diaspora-driven independent global citizen grassroots group committed to standing in solidarity with the people of Kashmir in ending the occupation and supporting their right to self-determination.”

In the past, StandWithKashmir has supported terrorists such as Yasin Malik who has ties with the LeT, Riyaz Naikoo, a senior commander of the Hizbul Mujahideen who was eliminated by security forces. SWK also calls Asiya Andrabi a ‘sociopolitical activist’ despite her known links to terrorists.

Intriguingly enough, a member of the SWK is a member of the Joe Biden administration. Sameera Fazili of Kashmiri origin has been appointed as the Deputy Director of the National Economic Council. She is a member of SWK and has made problematic comments in the past.

She once said in a statement, “We urge people of conscience to come out and show support and solidarity for the people of Kashmir as authoritarianism and Islamophobia rise around the world, from India to the United States to Europe. Come show your support for human rights, international law, and democracy.”