Tuesday, March 30, 2021
News Reports
Updated:

West Bengal: Former cricketer and BJP candidate Ashok Dinda suffers injuries after attack while returning from campaigning

Speaking to Zee24Ghanta, Dinda said that he was going back home after campaigning at Moyna, when miscreants surrounded his car and started pelting bricks and stones.

OpIndia Staff
Former cricketer and Moyna BJP candidate Ashok Dinda attacked during election campaign (Source: ABP News)
Attacks on BJP leaders and worker are being carried out unchecked in the poll-bound West Bengal. In the latest incident, former cricketer and BJP candidate from Moyna, Ashok Dinda, was attacked by unidentified people in his constituency. Dinda was campaigning in his constituency for the ongoing Assembly elections in the state, when his car was attacked with stones and sticks.

Pictures tweeted by news agency ANI shows the rear windscreen of the SUV in which Dinda was campaigning hit by a stone. The stone along with shards of glass could be seen scattered on the rear seat of the vehicle. The backside of the car was also damaged in the incident.

In one picture shared by ANI, Dinda could be seen sitting on a bench somewhere after the incident with his hand on the neck.

Speaking to Zee24Ghanta, Dinda said that he was going back home after campaigning at Moyna, when miscreants surrounded his car and started pelting bricks and stones. A brick went through the windscreen and hit the former cricketer on his neck. “I have sustained injuries on my hands and legs. I somehow managed to escape the attack”, said the BJP leader.

The former Indian cricketer had joined BJP in February this year. Dinda was formally inducted into the party in presence of the Union Minister Babul Supriyo and state BJP vice president Arjun Singh at a public meeting in Kolkata.

