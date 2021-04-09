Friday, April 9, 2021
Home News Reports Maharashtra Congress leader slams Aaditya Thackeray for clearing Rs 3,693 crores to renovate bungalows...
News Reports
Updated:

Maharashtra Congress leader slams Aaditya Thackeray for clearing Rs 3,693 crores to renovate bungalows of Shiv Sena corporators

Congress leader Janardan Chandurkar released a video on Facebook wherein he questioned Aaditya Thackeray for allocating Rs 3,693 crores from DPDC funds for the beautification of Shiv Sena corporators' bungalows

OpIndia Staff
Aaditya Thackeray, Janardan Chandurkar
295

Congress leader Janardan Chandurkar recently criticised Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray for sanctioning an amount of whopping Rs 3,693 crores from the District Planning and Development Committee(DPDC) funds for the beautification of bungalows of 43 Shiv Sena corporators, a report published in Navbharat Times said.

Source: Navbharat Times

Taking strong objection over Thackeray’s decision, Chandurkar released a video on Facebook in which he criticised Thackeray for the unprecedented decision ahead of the BMC elections. Chandurkar has raised a question on the timing of the decision, criticising Aaditya Thackeray for helping Shiv Sena corporators before the upcoming Municipal elections.

Earlier in the month, Environment and Tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray cleared Rs 3,693 crores to renovate bungalows of Shiv Sena corporators at the BMC. The allocation was sanctioned ahead of the forthcoming Municipal elections in Mumbai.

Criticising Aaditya Thackeray’s decision, Chandurkar said, “The state’s environment and Mumbai suburban district guardian minister Aaditya Thackeray has given Rs 3,693 crore from the DPDC fund to 43 Shiv Sena corporators in the city for beautification purposes. This order has been approved by the District Collector of Mumbai and has gone to MHADA for further action. I am glad that money came to Mumbai. However, in view of the forthcoming municipal elections, this is the first time in the history of DPDC that such beautification work has been sanctioned in the constituency of 43 corporators.”

Chandurkar further asked all the political parties to take note of the development and urged Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to intervene in the matter, citing that according to fiscal discipline, a provision is to be made in the budget for DPDC funds. He said in absence of such a provision, from where the fund of Rs 3,693 crores will be procured.

“The principle of equal justice to all is anathema to Shiv Sena. This is an unconstitutional matter and all administrative officials should pay attention to this violation. I also request, if these orders are illegal, then as per the Supreme Court directives, they should not be implemented,” Chandurkar said.

Shiv Sena’s mayor grants zero allocation to BJP’s 83 councillors

For some time now, the exchequer funds have been treated as personal purse by Shiv Sena, granting generous amounts to their party corporators and leaders while depriving corporators of other political parties with meagre to none allocation. Recently, despite having 83 councillors in the BMC, the BJP received not a single paisa from the Mayor’s Rs 190 crores fund while the 97 Shiv Sena councillors were granted Rs 163 crores.

Congress, with 29 corporators, bagged Rs 9 crores and the NCP got Rs 11 crores for its 8 corporators. Even Samajwadi Party, which has six corporators, managed to get Rs 4.75 crores from the Mayor’s fund. Corporators from other parties and independents got Rs 2.25 crores.

Earlier, the BJP was snubbed with a paltry allocation from the BMC standing committee’s kitty. BJP had then got Rs 140 crores from the Rs 650 crore fund passed by the civic standing committee. Sena had then received a staggering Rs 340 crores.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Social Media

More allegations of sexual assault emerge against farmer protest activists, Yogendra Yadav’s party issues statement

OpIndia Staff -
Shocking allegations of sexual assault against activists associated with the farmer protests have surfaced.
World

US President Joe Biden’s son Hunter obsessed with prostitutes and making porn, uploaded family member’s naked butt to Pornhub account: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Obsessed with pornography, Hunter Biden had a large collection of naked selfies and hundreds of pictures of nude women.

Exclusive: Complainant says NMMC took no action against illegal encroachment by Bangladeshis in Navi Mumbai despite hundreds of reminders

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Complainant alleged that Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has turned a blind eye to illegal encroachments by Bangladeshis

Foreign money, secret workshop and explosives: UP STF’s #Hathras charge sheet exposes PFI’s plans to create riots in the name of Dalits

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The chargesheet has mentioned that PFI had conducted a secret workshop in September 2020 to plan and create large-scale violence and riots in several cities.

Amidst chants of Allahu Akbar, AAP’s Amanatullah Khan incites Muslims against Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati, asks Mosques to issue sermons after Jummah

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
AAP leader Amanatullah Khan threatened violence against Swamy Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati, the Mahant of Dasna Temple, for insulting Islam

Sachin Vaze names Pradeep Sharma before NIA: All you need to know about the ex-cop who was Shiv Sena’s MLA candidate

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Sachin Vaze has reportedly told NIA that Sharma had helped procure the gelatin sticks and was present with him when he had called Mansukh Hiren to meet.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Sachin Vaze’s explosive letter to NIA court where not just Anil Deshmukh but Ajit Pawar and Shiv Sena’s Anil Parab also feature: Read full...

Nupur J Sharma -
In another development in Antilia bomb scare case, Sachin Vaze has written letter to NIA accusing Anil Deshmukh and Anil Parab of extortion
Read more
News Reports

“I was going against Islam… I’m handing myself over to Allah”: Saqib Khan of Roadies fame quits the glamour industry

OpIndia Staff -
The now former model Saqib Khan wrote about going astray from the tenets of Islam and his lack of "Sukoon" because of it
Read more
News Reports

Sadhguru says sorry if someone is genuinely hurt over his comments on Lord Krishna and Yashoda, but explains what he meant

OpIndia Staff -
SM were awash with a video of Sadhguru in which he made remarks on nature of love between Lord Krishna and Yashoda
Read more
Crime

Allegations of sexual assault levelled against several activists leading the farmer protests: Here is what we know so far

Anurag -
Several woman have come forward accusing four farmer protest activists of sexual assault and other serious charges
Read more
Law

Kashi Vishwanath Temple: Court allows ASI survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex, 5-member team to include 2 Muslims

OpIndia Staff -
Varanasi district court has allowed the ASI to conduct an archaeological survey of the Gyanvapi Mosque complex where the Kashi Vishwanath temple used to stand
Read more
News Reports

Marathi film producer accuses Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut of 8 years of harassment, torture, vulgar video calls, character assassination and abuse

OpIndia Staff -
Dr Swapna Patker says she is being harassed, tortured and abused by Shiv Sena MP and Editor of Saamana, Sanjay Raut.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,077FansLike
528,020FollowersFollow
24,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com