Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to conduct six public programs in poll-bound West Bengal on Sunday. After one such public rally in Santipur, Amit Shah while giving a byte to the media launched a blistering attack on West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee over the violence in the state yesterday. While talking about the unfortunate violence in Cooch Behar where 4 people lost their lives in firing by CISF, Shah questioned, “I want to ask Mamta Banerjee, is your speech not responsible for the death of those 4 people?”

The union home minister after addressing a rally in Santipur stopped for a short media interaction on the fatal violence that took place in Cooch Behar during the fourth phase of polling which resulted in the death of four youths.

As per police reports, yesterday the locals had launched an attack on the CISF personnel outside a polling booth when they were tending to a voter who fell sick. Rumours of voters being heckled by CISF personnel spread like wildfire and within no time the locals attacked the security officials on duty. They tried to snatch the weapons of the CISF personnel who in retaliatory action had to open fire in self-defence.

Union Minister Amit Shah blamed Mamata Banerjee’s instigating speech at a rally in Cooch Behar just before it went into polling. He also said that had she not given the speech encouraging the locals to attack the on-duty CISF personnel, the violence would not have taken place.

Banerjee while addressing a crowd in Cooch Behar before the polls, dictated the locals especially women to ‘gherao’ the CRPF personnel and prevent them from performing their duties if they try and heckle the voters.

Shah also took a jibe at Mamata Banerjee for selectively condoling the death of four youths who lost their lives in the violence but ignoring the fifth death that is the murder of a youth who was killed in the very same booth. He alleged that Banerjee is politicizing the deaths of her own people.

“Mamata Banerjee condoled only four people. She didn’t shed a single tear for Anand Burman because he belonged to a Rajvanshi community. He wasn’t fit for her appeasement politics. This type of politics is not the culture of Bengal,” Shah remarked.

Ananda Burman was gunned down by Trinamool Congress workers when he went to cast his vote at the polling station in Sitalkuchi in Cooch Behar to intimidate voters to discourage them from voting.

Mamata Banerjee, at a press conference, spoke to the families of the deceased through video call and assured them that she will come to meet them on April 14 but chose to stay silent on the death of the 18-year old voter.

#WATCH | West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee spoke to the families of people, who had died in a firing incident at Cooch Behar, over a video call during her press conference in Siliguri



“I will come to meet you on April 14,” she told them pic.twitter.com/NIHbn0CCnz — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2021

Amit Shah gives assurance to the people of Bengal

Amit Shah informed that except for this one incident at Sitalkuchi, elections in West Bengal otherwise have been conducted peacefully so far. He expressed his concerns over the death of more than five BJP karyakartas since the time polling began in the state.

Shah urged the voters to conduct the remaining polls peacefully. “I promise that after BJP comes to power here political and poll-related violence will end in Bengal, says Amit Shah,” he added.