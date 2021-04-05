Monday, April 5, 2021
Home News Reports Bangladeshi smugglers attack BSF troops along the International Border in West Bengal's Coochbehar
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Bangladeshi smugglers attack BSF troops along the International Border in West Bengal’s Coochbehar

As per reports, the incident took place on Sunday evening at around 9:30 pm near Border Outpost(BOP) Narayanganj in the Coochbehar sector while the BSF troops were engaged in performing their patrolling duty.

OpIndia Staff
Bangladeshi smugglers attacked BSF personnel in West Bengal's Coochbehar sector
BSF forces in West Bengal attacked by Bangladeshi smugglers(Source: New Indian Express)
71

A group of Bangladeshi smugglers attacked one of the Border Security Forces(BSF) personnel while trying to pick some suspected bundle from near the International Border(IB) in the Indian side of West Bengal. After attacking the BSF personnel, the miscreants fled away.

As per reports, the incident took place on Sunday evening at around 9:30 pm near Border Outpost(BOP) Narayanganj in the Coochbehar sector while the BSF troops were engaged in performing their patrolling duty. The location was about 250 metres from the International Border and at a distance of 3.4 km from the BOP.

The BSF released a statement saying that the incident took place after the miscreants had disconnected the electricity supply to switch off the Border Fencing Lights(BFL) so they could hide their movements and reach up to the International Boundary Border Fence(IBBF) to smuggle a bundle of illegal objects.

“The BSF team simultaneously observed movements of five to six Bangladeshis in two groups ahead of IBBF and saw them approaching towards Indian side while remaining concealed in the paddy field to collect the bundle thrown by Indian miscreants. The BSF team lobbed one stun Grenade at one group and fired one Pump Action Gun (PAG) round on the other group,” the statement said.

In response to BSF troops’ action, the group of smugglers aggressively charged towards them and assaulted them. In the ensuing scuffle, one of the BSF troopers was injured with a torch that hit him on his left eyebrow. As other BSF personnel rushed closer, the smugglers escaped away.

The BSF personnel injured in the attack was subsequently evacuated and admitted to Dinhata government hospital for further treatment. Upon search, troops recovered one mobile, two sim cards of Bangladesh and a torch.

India and Bangladesh share a 4,096-kilometre-long(2,545 mi) international border, a major part of which is a riverine border or unfenced border, making it easy for smugglers to smuggle between India and Bangladesh. Smugglers based out of Bangladesh use the porous nature of the border to smuggle illegal items. Cattle smuggling has been a lucrative form of illegal trade along the India-Bangladesh border and becomes particularly prolific as the festival of Eid comes closer. However, in the last few years, the BSF has foiled many attempts by smugglers to transport contraband and cattle across the border into Bangladesh.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsBangladesh border, India Bangladesh border, Border smuggling
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

‘Bring back my husband as you brought WC Abhinandan’: Missing Jawan’s wife appeals to PM Modi after Naxal attack

OpIndia Staff -
The deadly Maoist ambush on security personnel led to the martyrdom of 22 jawans, and injuries to 32 others.
News Reports

UP police team on its way to bring notorious gangster Mukhtar Ansari from Punjab by road

OpIndia Staff -
The Supreme Court had last month ordered Punjab government to transfer Mukhtar Ansari from Punjab to Uttar Pradesh's Banda Jail.

100 crore vasooli case: Maha Home Minister Anil Deshmukh resigns after HC orders CBI probe against him

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Maha Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has written to CM Thackeray that he is stepping down from post due to the HC orders of CBI probe against him.

Maharashtra lockdown: Restaurants, eateries trying to pick themselves up after 2020 get a death sentence

Government and Policy OpIndia Staff -
Anurag Katriar, the president of National Restaurants Association of India has expressed that the present restrictions will make it difficult for restaurants to survive.

Fact check: Did UP CM Yogi Adityanath use abusive words as claimed in viral video

Social Media Fact-Check OpIndia Staff -
As per the government sources, the last three seconds of the video have been manipulated.

45 crew members of Ram Setu movie test positive for COVID-19 the day Akshay Kumar gets hospitalised for coronavirus

Entertainment OpIndia Staff -
Versatile actor Akshay Kumar had tested positive for the coronavirus on Sunday

Recently Popular

Media

Rajdeep Sardesai receives multiple awards for ‘best journalism’ after he was kicked off air for sharing fake news

OpIndia Staff -
Propagandist-in-Chief Rajdeep Sardesai received multiple awards at the ENBA Awards on Saturday.
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Fact check: Did UP CM Yogi Adityanath use abusive words as claimed in viral video

OpIndia Staff -
As per the government sources, the last three seconds of the video have been manipulated.
Read more
News Reports

Temple cleaning drive: A nationwide initiative of Kapil Mishra’s Hindu Ecosystem

OpIndia Staff -
Kapil Mishra said that the members of Hindu Ecosystem will go to a temple every month and provide 'seva' in form of cleaning, maintenance or whatever services temple administration required.
Read more
WTF News

Iraq: Baby born with three penises, creates history

OpIndia Staff -
In 2015, a baby born in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh, had three penises, of which two had erectile tissue. His anus was also absent.
Read more
Politics

Twitter allows death threat by AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan to remain on its platform despite numerous calls to remove it: Details

OpIndia Staff -
AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan called for the beheading of Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati in a tweet on Saturday morning.
Read more
World

Here’s why despite Indian media’s best efforts, Kamala Harris will never be as popular among Indians as Tulsi Gabbard

K Bhattacharjee -
Tulsi Gabbard is largely credited for putting an end to the presidential bid of Vice President Kamala Harris.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,077FansLike
527,524FollowersFollow
24,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com