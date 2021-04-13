Tuesday, April 13, 2021
Bizarre Dutch dark comedy film ‘The Columnist’ mocked for showing journalist going on a killing spree against online critics

A Dutch movie titled “The Columnist”, or “The Pussy Whore” in its original Dutch, has become the subject of internet mockery after its trailer went viral on the social media platform Twitter. The movie follows Westworld-fame Katja Herbers playing the role of Femke Boot, a newspaper columnist facing pressure from her publisher to complete her book and a seemingly endless stream of online harassers.

In order to deal with this endless online harassment, the journalist character decides to hunt down and murder people who write mean or rude stuff about her online.

To the surprise of no one, the movie has garnered immense praise from fellow journalist movie critics. The Columnist currently holds an 82% “Fresh” rating on the review-aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes. Fellow journalist movie critics have described the film as “smart, stylish, subversive”, “a gleeful joy” and  “an excellent black comedy thriller about the price of free speech and its problematic consequences.”

However, internet users have not taken kindly to the premise of the movie, describing the concept of the film as a “power trip” for journalists. Twitter users were quick to pounce on the absurdity of the movie’s concept, mocking the movie and journalists wholesale.

The movie was derided for being a ‘revenge’ flick for journalists.

People online described the movie as a ‘coping mechanism’ for journalists who cannot deal with criticism online.

According to a 2017 study reported in Business Insider, the brains of journalists show a “lower-than-average” level of executive functioning, which results in them having a “below-average ability to regulate their emotions, suppress biases, solve complex problems, switch between tasks, and show creative and flexible thinking.” The study blames this on the tendency of journalists to self-medicate with alcohol, caffeine, and high-sugar foods.

