A Dutch movie titled “The Columnist”, or “The Pussy Whore” in its original Dutch, has become the subject of internet mockery after its trailer went viral on the social media platform Twitter. The movie follows Westworld-fame Katja Herbers playing the role of Femke Boot, a newspaper columnist facing pressure from her publisher to complete her book and a seemingly endless stream of online harassers.

In order to deal with this endless online harassment, the journalist character decides to hunt down and murder people who write mean or rude stuff about her online.

To the surprise of no one, the movie has garnered immense praise from fellow journalist movie critics. The Columnist currently holds an 82% “Fresh” rating on the review-aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes. Fellow journalist movie critics have described the film as “smart, stylish, subversive”, “a gleeful joy” and “an excellent black comedy thriller about the price of free speech and its problematic consequences.”

However, internet users have not taken kindly to the premise of the movie, describing the concept of the film as a “power trip” for journalists. Twitter users were quick to pounce on the absurdity of the movie’s concept, mocking the movie and journalists wholesale.

Is it going to try and take itself seriously and think everyone would be on the journalist’s side or is it going to be absurd satirical comedy? 🤔 — 『ＳＭＵＧ🦊ＳＥＮＫＯ』 (@dasukocho) April 10, 2021

It’s spelled “communist” — Ron Bassilian (@Ron4California) April 10, 2021

In the end does the MC learn to code? — Sun Araw 🇺🇲🇵🇭 (@KawwwMe) April 10, 2021

Aaaaawwww dwid the internet hwurrt ther wittle fweelngs😢😭. — Over Baked Pie (@over_pie) April 10, 2021

The movie was derided for being a ‘revenge’ flick for journalists.

Geez, revenge flicks should have at least somewhat likeable protagonists. — Titoism with Pavelić characteristics (@PavelicTito) April 11, 2021

>implying journalists are smart enough to take revenge — apancakeinpain (@yeetedpancake) April 10, 2021

“journo power trip” the movie — Alx (@Eldegarth1) April 10, 2021

Yes, killing strangers from the internet for saying mean things about you seems like a rational response… pic.twitter.com/qMaxb0mJsZ — Bachi Ichab 🐙🦈🐔💀🔎🔞🐉 (@BachiIchab) April 10, 2021

People online described the movie as a ‘coping mechanism’ for journalists who cannot deal with criticism online.

So basically a Cope Film by Journalists who can’t stand free thinkers — LysanderWilliams 🔞 Comissions OPEN (0/5) (@LysanderInk) April 10, 2021

Yeah, I’m not watching shit journo fan fiction — Chef Fucboiardee (@CptAsseater) April 10, 2021

According to a 2017 study reported in Business Insider, the brains of journalists show a “lower-than-average” level of executive functioning, which results in them having a “below-average ability to regulate their emotions, suppress biases, solve complex problems, switch between tasks, and show creative and flexible thinking.” The study blames this on the tendency of journalists to self-medicate with alcohol, caffeine, and high-sugar foods.