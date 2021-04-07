

A war of words erupted on Twitter between BJP MP from Godda constituency in Jharkhand, Nishikant Dubey, and Congress MLA from the state Dr Irfan Ansari over who would be inaugurating the newly constructed railway station in Godda.

The online spat between the two started after BJP MP Nishikant Dubey took to Twitter to share a notification that read that the inauguration of the new railway station in Godda would be done through video-conferencing by the central government.

The inauguration ceremony is slated to take place on 8 April 2021.

According to Dubey, the decision to virtually inaugurate the station was taken after efforts were undertaken by the Hemant Soren government to stop its physical inauguration. Taking a swipe at the Soren government, Dubey tweeted that the COVID-19 threat existed only for the opening of the new railway station. For other events such as massive gatherings, election meetings, and political rallies that continued uninterrupted in the state, there was no threat from the coronavirus, Dubey quipped.

मधुपुर उपचुनाव व मरहूम हाजी हुसैन साहब के जनाज़े में भीड़,सभा,भाषण,मीटिंग से झारखंड में कोरोना महामारी नहीं फैलता है।केवल बाबा बैद्यनाथ,बासुकिनाथ जी के पूजा करने से,अब गोड्डा में रेल खुलने से कोरोना महामारी फैलेगा ।जय@HemantSorenJMM जय झारखंड,जय पदाधिकारी । आप सबों की जय जय कार pic.twitter.com/Xc6U6IVkIi — Dr Nishikant Dubey (@nishikant_dubey) April 7, 2021

A few minutes later, Congress MLA Dr Irfan Ansari responded saying that come what may the inauguration of the Godda railway station will happen at the hands of Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren.

Godda railway station (Source: indiarailinfo.com)

“Stay on the ground. This is not Bhagalpur, it is Jharkhand. People here do not tolerate making false promises. You were making big claims of inaugurating the railway station, seems like it is not going to happen. Godda rail project Humsafar train will be flagged off by none other than our dynamic CM Hemant,” Dr Irfan Ansari tweeted.

@nishikant_dubey जमीन पर रहे, भागलपुर नही बल्कि झारखण्ड हैं और यहाँ हमारा राज चलता है।ऐठन और बड़बोला पन जनता बर्दाश्त नहीं करती।बड़े-बड़े दावे कर रहे थे ,हवा निकल गयी ना हिम्मत है तो उद्घाटन करके दिखाये। गोड्डा रेल परियोजना हमसफर ट्रेन का उद्घाटन हमारे dynamic CM हेमंत जी करेंगे pic.twitter.com/M4M06Pf7mi — Dr Irfan Ansari (@IrfanAnsariMLA) April 7, 2021

Dubey shot back saying that they will inaugurate the station from the ground while Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren will do it from the air.

After almost 74 years of independence, the railways have finally reached the district of Godda in Jharkhand. Rail tracks have been laid between Hansdiha to Godda. The Railway Board has approved the extension of Bhagalpur-New Delhi Humsafar Express to Godda Railway Station. A new state-of-the-art railway station has been constructed at Godda, the inauguration of which is scheduled to take place on April 8.