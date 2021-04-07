Wednesday, April 7, 2021
Twitter spat: BJP MP Nishikant Dubey and Congress MLA Irfan Ansari spar over who will inaugurate newly constructed Godda railway station in Jharkhand

A war of words erupted between Nishikant Dubey and Dr Irfan Ansari after the former said that the central government would inaugurate the Godda railway station

OpIndia Staff
BJP MP and Congress MLA indulge in war of words over the inauguration of Godda railway station
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey(L), Dr Irfan Ansari(R)
A war of words erupted on Twitter between BJP MP from Godda constituency in Jharkhand, Nishikant Dubey, and Congress MLA from the state Dr Irfan Ansari over who would be inaugurating the newly constructed railway station in Godda.

The online spat between the two started after BJP MP Nishikant Dubey took to Twitter to share a notification that read that the inauguration of the new railway station in Godda would be done through video-conferencing by the central government.

The inauguration ceremony is slated to take place on 8 April 2021.

According to Dubey, the decision to virtually inaugurate the station was taken after efforts were undertaken by the Hemant Soren government to stop its physical inauguration. Taking a swipe at the Soren government, Dubey tweeted that the COVID-19 threat existed only for the opening of the new railway station. For other events such as massive gatherings, election meetings, and political rallies that continued uninterrupted in the state, there was no threat from the coronavirus, Dubey quipped.

A few minutes later, Congress MLA Dr Irfan Ansari responded saying that come what may the inauguration of the Godda railway station will happen at the hands of Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren.

Godda railway station (Source: indiarailinfo.com)

“Stay on the ground. This is not Bhagalpur, it is Jharkhand. People here do not tolerate making false promises. You were making big claims of inaugurating the railway station, seems like it is not going to happen. Godda rail project Humsafar train will be flagged off by none other than our dynamic CM Hemant,” Dr Irfan Ansari tweeted.

Dubey shot back saying that they will inaugurate the station from the ground while Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren will do it from the air.

After almost 74 years of independence, the railways have finally reached the district of Godda in Jharkhand. Rail tracks have been laid between Hansdiha to Godda. The Railway Board has approved the extension of Bhagalpur-New Delhi Humsafar Express to Godda Railway Station. A new state-of-the-art railway station has been constructed at Godda, the inauguration of which is scheduled to take place on April 8.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

