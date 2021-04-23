Friday, April 23, 2021
Home Politics 'Those who remain silent when Hindus are killed in Bangladesh, they are the outsiders':...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

‘Those who remain silent when Hindus are killed in Bangladesh, they are the outsiders’: BJP hits back at Mamata’s ‘Bohiragoto’ jibe in new campaign ad

The video was posted on the YouTube channel of state BJP president Dilip Ghosh on the 17th of April.

OpIndia Staff
'Those who remain silent when Hindus are killed in Bangladesh, they are the outsiders': BJP hits back at Mamata's 'Bohiragoto' jibe in new campaign ad
BJP's new campaign ad in West Bengal
2

The West Bengal unit of the BJP has issued a response to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s ‘Bohiragoto’ (outsider) jibe at the party. It has released a new campaign ad titled ‘Ei Banglay Bohiragoto Tara’ (‘In this Bengal, they are the outsiders’) featuring artists from the Bengali entertainment industry and students.

The ad features actress Payal Sarkar, a candidate for the party in the elections, as well and other luminaries such as Pandit Santanu Bandyopadhyay from the Bishnupur Gharana and actress Tanushree Chakraborty.

Pandit Santanu Bandyopadhyay says in the ad, “Those who have ignored Shri Ramakrishna and Maa Sarada and imparted Marx in education, those who have sidelined Vivekananda, Aurobindo and converted Ramdhenu into Rongdhenu, in this Bengal, they are the outsiders.”

“Those who have never heard Krittibas’s Sriram Panchali, those who are agitated by the chant of Jai Shri Ram, those who have forgotten whom Ramakrishna and Chaitanya adored, in this Bengal, they are the outsiders,” says Payal Sarkar.

Actress Tanushree Chakraborty says, “Those who banished Taslima (Nasreen) by passing a Fatwa, those who are the masterminds behind the Marichjhapi massacre, those who brutally burnt the Anandamargis, in this Bengal, they are the outsiders.”

The campaign ad also rakes up the issue of the persecuted Hindus in Bangladesh. Singer and Composer Raj Sarkar says in the ad, “Those who remain silent when Hindus are killed in Bangladesh, those who cheer when Hindus are disrespected, those barbarians who fed the mother the blood of her son, in this Bengal, they are the outsiders.”

The appearance of prominent artists from the Bengali entertainment industry as well as widely respected luminaries such as Pandit Santanu Bandyopadhyay in the campaign ad highlights the fact that the BJP is no longer considered an unacceptable choice in the Bengali corridors of power. The video was posted on the YouTube channel of state BJP president Dilip Ghosh on the 17th of April.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Arvind Kejriwal had promised home delivery of oxygen during the first wave of COVID-19, old comments go viral

OpIndia Staff -
In August 2020, Arvind Kejriwal had promised that his govt would start home delivery of oxygen concentrators for Covid-19 patients
News Reports

Delhi HC suggests using CNG cylinders to transport Oxygen, union govt says not possible: Understanding the technical and legal aspects

Raju Das -
Both Gas Cylinder Rules and PESO guidelines on converting cylinders for oxygen do not permit use of CNG cylinders to carry oxygen

Paranoid China wants to tame Elon Musk, will it succeed? All you need to know about the brewing war between China and Tesla

World OpIndia Staff -
Elon Musk headed Tesla has been facing a pressure campaign in China with Chinese Communist state-backed media and regulators

Congress leader Chidambaram wants state governments to unionise to haggle over vaccine costs: Here is why that is a bizarre idea

Politics K Bhattacharjee -
P. Chidambaram has managed to come up with another spectacularly braindead idea that does not make any sense.

The West does not have any moral high ground over China, their conduct during Covid crisis is further proof of it

Opinions K Bhattacharjee -
The United States of America has projected its geopolitical rivalry with China as a great conflict between good and evil.

Arvind Kejriwal nosedives into gutter politics, spreads lies during CMs’ video conference with PM, illegally airs private meeting

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
As soon as the PM got to know of this fact, he reprimanded Arvind Kejriwal for breaking protocol, and the telecast was immediately stopped. Reportedly, the PM said to Kejriwal, “You have broken a very imp protocol, such private conversation are never televised”.

Recently Popular

News Reports

After lobbying for foreign vaccines, Rahul Gandhi calls Serum Institute’s Adar Poonawalla ‘Modi’s friend’, claims few industrialists will earn profit from vaccine

OpIndia Staff -
After relentless attack on Ambani and Adani, Rahul Gandhi now targets Adar Poonawalla, calls him Modi's friend
Read more
News Reports

Priyanka Gandhi’s Twitter faux pas, takes three attempts for condolence tweet

OpIndia Staff -
At 10:38 AM, four minutes after her first tweet, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted correct condolence message to correct intended recipient on third attempt.
Read more
Media

NDTV journalist Gargi Rawat Ansari shows how she is willing to sacrifice human lives so propaganda continues to reign supreme

OpIndia Staff -
NDTV journalist Gargi Rawat Ansari is married to Yusuf Ahmad Ansari, the great-grandson of former Congress President Mukhtar Ahmad Ansari
Read more
News Reports

Sitaram Yechury’s son passes away due to Covid-19

OpIndia Staff -
The CPI(M) General Secretary in his tweet thanked all the medical staff who treated his son Ashish Yechury
Read more
Crime

TikTok Star Funbucket Bhargav, of OMG fame, arrested for raping minor girl

OpIndia Staff -
TikTok Star 'Funbucket Bhargav' arrested for raping a minor. Fans of actor Nithya wrongly assumed she was the victim.
Read more
News Reports

Arvind Kejriwal nosedives into gutter politics, spreads lies during CMs’ video conference with PM, illegally airs private meeting

OpIndia Staff -
As soon as the PM got to know of this fact, he reprimanded Arvind Kejriwal for breaking protocol, and the telecast was immediately stopped. Reportedly, the PM said to Kejriwal, “You have broken a very imp protocol, such private conversation are never televised”.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,094FansLike
531,790FollowersFollow
24,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com