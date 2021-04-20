Tuesday, April 20, 2021
Home News Reports Congress credits Capt Amarinder Singh for ‘helping farmers in grain procurement’ but forgets to...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Congress credits Capt Amarinder Singh for ‘helping farmers in grain procurement’ but forgets to thank Centre for its contribution

This is the first time that the farmers from Punjab are receiving direct online payments for their produce at the determined MSP and at least 1,64,455 farmers from Punjab have been able to benefit from the DBT scheme.

OpIndia Staff
Labourers work as farmers brings wheat on the first day of procurement at Grain Market in Ludhiana
3

The wheat procurement in Punjab though delayed due to the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic, is set to take place till May 30. The procurement agencies and FCI have decided to purchase the crop at Rs 1,975 per quintal in the current rabi season, payment for which is being directly transferred to the bank accounts of the farmers.

Claiming full credit for the success of the ongoing procurement process, the Congress congratulated its Punjab Chief Minister for the same through a video from the official party handle.

Here’s what the video says

The video that claims to have brought back the smiles on farmers’ faces, cites quick procurement as the reason. As per the video, the Punjab government has procured 46.60LMT of wheat in just seven days at the set MSP. The video also shares that to ease the procurement process amidst the second wave, the government has added over 2000 new procurement centres in the state which are operational from 10 am to 6 pm. The video ends with talking about the safety measures and precautions being taken by the state government for the farmers who arrive at the procurement centres and the staff.

However, it is imperative to note that Captain Amarinder Singh’s government missed thanking the Centre for Direct Bank Transfers (DBT) which is the actual reason for farmers’ happiness.

Punjab farmers happy with Direct Benefit Transfers

This is the first time that the farmers from Punjab are receiving direct online payments for their produce at the determined MSP and at least 1,64,455 farmers from Punjab have been able to benefit from the DBT scheme.

This was possible after the central government refused to extend the deadline to implement the DBT process just ahead of the procurement after the state sought yet another exemption. The Centre had been pursuing the Punjab government since 2016-16 to get the state to implement direct online payment into farmers’ accounts. However, the state had been routinely approaching the Centre for granting exemption and extension of time. 

Punjab government had faced resistance from the arthiyas for the implementation of DBT before the onset of the procurement season. Not wanting to antagonize the arhtiyas close to the state elections, the state government gave in to their demands and urged the Centre was another extension. 

On being declined, the Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal said the government had no option, but to transfer the minimum support price (MSP) amount for the procurement directly to the bank accounts of farmers in the current rabi season.

Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey informed that till date Rs 13.71 crores have been transferred directly and successfully into the accounts of farmers in Punjab.

“We are now transferring in Punjab the MSP amount directly to farmers’ accounts which has been possible with the cooperation of the state government and ‘arthiyas’, who are a very important stakeholder. They will get their respective commission due under the APMC Act and rules into their accounts,” added Pandey assuring the arthiyas of the state.

Dalip Kumar of Nilpur village near Rajpura, said his happiness knew no bounds when he received two text messages from his bank announcing the credit of Rs 1.90 lakh and Rs 1.48 lakh into his account as the minimum support price (MSP) of 171 quintals of wheat that he sold in Rajpura mandi.

Dalip in an interview to the Indian Express claimed, “This is the best system. What could be better than getting payment for our crop in our account?” The news was shared by Union Minister Piyush Goyal as well.

Procurement by the Punjab government and Centre

The responsibility for the procurement of foodgrains that are eligible for MSP lies with four state agencies and the Centre’s FCI in Punjab. The Punjab government also purchases wheat and rice at MSP on behalf of the central government under the National Food Security Act (NFSA).

The Centre in the RMS 2021-22 season is hoping to procure 427 LMT of wheat this season, the highest ever in the country. This includes purchasing 130 LMT from Punjab. As per the data released by FCI, the Central government agencies have procured 18.24 LMT of wheat from Punjab. 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

Why did 9 anti-Modi parties demand from Election Commission that rallies must be held?

Abhishek Banerjee -
Let us get into the dirt and start pointing fingers, if that is what everyone wants. How did the second wave come to be?
News Reports

Suar ke bachche BJP, Suar ke bachche CISF: TMC leader Firhad Hakim asks peope to assault BJP workers, threatens CISF

OpIndia Staff -
Firhad Hakim threatened, "Let the elections get over. Then, our CID will take action against the 'progeny of pigs' CISF."

Kejriwal faces flak for planning nothing for migrants while his party gave free food to ‘farmers’

News Reports Nirwa Mehta -
Netizens were also angry at Kejriwal having funds for arranging food for 'protesting farmers' but having left the migrants in a a limbo.

Covid crisis: Migrant workers cite lack of trust in govt, loss of livelihood as Delhi announces lockdown, exodus begins

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
While speaking on the matter, migrant labourers lamented, "We're daily wagers, CM should have given us some time before announcing it. It takes us Rs 200 to reach home, but they're charging Rs 3,000-4,000 now, how will we go home?"

Covid facilities, food, donations: Temples rise up to help the nation again as second wave hits

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Covid-19 care centre of the Swaminarayan temple is equipped with 500 beds, oxygen facilities like liquid oxygen tanks and piped oxygen lines, ICU beds and ventilators.

Surveillance, brainwashing and CCP propaganda: Australian Uyghur woman reveals as China puts her husband in jail

World OpIndia Staff -
For now, 30-year-old Taher is sentenced to 25 years in jail in China while his 26-year-old wife waits for him in Australia.

Recently Popular

Opinions

Understanding the hate factory: How Rohan Joshi and his hateful post against Hindus gives us an insight into the ‘liberal’ mind

T Waraich -
Comedian Rohan Joshi tells Bhakts, "I have nothing but contempt for them and nit a shred of empathy" as he mocks Coronavirus deaths
Read more
News Reports

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta challenges for free flight tickets to Pakistan but goes into hiding after Twitter user provides it. Read what happened

OpIndia Staff -
Hansal Mehta's flight to Pakistan via Dubai is scheduled for 20th April, 2021. We shall keep you posted if Mehta goes to Pakistan or will he register his name in long list of paper tigers.
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra Remdesivir ruckus: Saket Gokhale brazens his lies by filing complaint against Fadnavis, BJP returns favour. Details

OpIndia Staff -
A complaint has been filed against Saket Gokhale by a BJP member in which the complainant has accused the Congress supporter of lying and waging a war against the state in the midst of a pandemic
Read more
News Reports

Delhi couple abuses cops over masks in viral video, husband blames wife after arrest

OpIndia Staff -
Police have booked and arrested a Delhi couple after the duo misbehaved with the personnel over masks. The video went viral.
Read more
News Reports

250 ventilators sent by central govt lied unutilized in the state of Punjab amid the second wave of coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
250 ventilators sent by the central government to Punjab for use in government hospitals were lying unused till late March.
Read more
Opinions

When ‘comedians’ double up as doctors and believe ‘Bhakts’ deserve the misery as Chinese coronavirus rages

Nirwa Mehta -
You will never see them questioning how many mosques have opened up their gates as medical facilities. Because, everyone likes to keep their heads.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,077FansLike
530,636FollowersFollow
24,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com