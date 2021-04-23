Friday, April 23, 2021
News Reports
Delhi: Max Hospital gets oxygen, aided by Delhi Police after SOS message, says will need still more

Delhi's Max Hospital receives medical oxygen after the SOS call, says they will need still more as over 700 patients are admitted.

Delhi’s hospitals are grappling with an oxygen crisis due to high demand all over the country and hindered supplies. The government of India and respective state authorities have been working round the clock to ensure oxygen supply to hospitals for Covid patients in need.

DCP South Delhi has informed that an oxygen-carrying tanker was sent to Max Hospital, Saket after the Hospital authorities sent out an SOS, another has reached Max Smart Hospital too. The Delhi Police is trying to ensure the delivery of oxygen tankers to other Max hospitals too.

Earlier this morning, Max Hospital had informed that they are running out of oxygen and have oxygen only for an hour or so. They had also stated that they won’t be admitting new patients until oxygen supplies are stabilised. The SOS message said that the hospitals are waiting for supplies from INOX since 1 am in the night. The tweet informing that they won’t be admitting new patients seems to have been deleted. Our efforts to contact the hospital for clarification were not successful.

It is notable here that Max Hospital has even approached the Delhi High Court citing difficulties in getting oxygen and demanding the government to ensure smooth supplies. The hospital has said in subsequent tweets that they are still in need of more oxygen because the current supplies will last a few hours more at best.

The Delhi Police are working to provide green corridors for oxygen tankers carrying medical oxygen for hospitals. A sharp rise in Covid cases has created a sudden high demand for medical oxygen across the country.

