Delhi Police registers FIR against AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan for calling for Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati’s beheading

The FIR was filed under sections 153-A/506 of the Indian Penal Code.

Delhi Police registers FIR against Amanatullah Khan for inciting violence against Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati
Delhi Police has registered an FIR against AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan for calling for the beheading of Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati. The FIR was filed under sections 153-A/506 of the Indian Penal Code.

In a now-removed-tweet, Khan had asked for Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati’s beheading. The provocative tweet against Twitter Rules, remained online for hours despite countless requests to remove it.

Amanatullah Khan had said, “This insult to our prophet is not tolerable to us at all. The tongue and head of this hateful insect should be cut off as punishment. However, Indian laws do not permit this.”

BJP leader Kapil Mishra has filed a complaint against Amanatullah Khan in Uttar Pradesh as well. He said, “His words can be a part of real and growing threat to the survival of the nation which can lead to the alarming situation of clashes and riots In India.”

Mishra added that Khan’s intent was to create disharmony between communities. “He is carrying malafide intention against Hindus and our Hindu Sadhus, which is transparent by his post. In his post, he is absolutely in his personal capacity abetting the murder of our Hindu Sadhu Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati by a particular community,” he added.

