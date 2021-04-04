On April 4, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kapil Mishra filed a complaint against Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan for his inflammatory tweets against Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati. In his complaint, Mishra mentioned that Khan’s tweet on April 3 was absolute incitement to religious and communal hatred in the nation, which has become a considerable concern in India after his post.

He said, “His words can be a part of real and growing threat to the survival of the nation which can lead to the alarming situation of clashes and riots In India.” Mishra added that Khan’s intent was to create disharmony between communities. “He is carrying malafide intention against Hindus and our Hindu Sadhus, which is transparent by his post. In his post, he is absolutely in his personal capacity abetting the murder of our Hindu Sadhu Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati by a particular community,” he added.

Tweet by Amanatullah Khan quoted in complaint by Kapil Mishra

Mishra, in his complaint, addressed to Station House Officer, Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, has requested to file FIR against Khan under sections 115, 153, 153 A, 153 B, 295, 295 A, 505, 503 of Indian Penal Code and other offences punishable under the law to prevent Communal violence and rioting in the country.

FIR against Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati

On April 3, an FIR was registered by Delhi Police based on the complaint of Amanatullah Khan in which he had alleged that Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati used derogatory language against Prophet Muhammad. In a now-removed-tweet, Khan had asked for Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati’s beheading. The provocative tweet against Twitter Rules, remained online for hours despite countless requests to remove it.