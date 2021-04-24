Saturday, April 24, 2021
Updated:

Delhi Police resurrects the idle plant in Mundka to address oxygen demand in hospitals: Details

A team of police officers proactively traced down the owner of the plant and instructed him to start the plant, providing him with sufficient manpower to run the operations at the plant and ensure oxygen supply to hospitals.

OpIndia Staff
Delhi Police revives idle oxygen plant in Mundka(Source: News 18)
With the oxygen crisis in hospitals around Delhi becoming grim, the Delhi Police personnel on Friday stepped up the efforts to help hospitals procure medicinal oxygen. The officials not only assisted in helping hospitals get oxygen cylinders in time but also helped resurrect an idle oxygen plant in West Delhi’s Mundka.

The police found that Shri Shyam Gas was nonfunctional for the want of medicinal oxygen. On the directions of senior police officers, SHO Mundka on Thursday moved to revive the plant and joined forces with West District’s nodal coordinator (revenue) for oxygen supply.

A team of police officers proactively traced down the owner of the plant and instructed him to start the plant, providing him with sufficient manpower to run the operations at the plant and ensure oxygen supply to hospitals.

Besides, the Delhi Police also teamed up with the revenue team to bring a 10 MT oxygen tanker from Panipat. The plant became functional by 3 am on April 23, and over 95 cylinders were refilled and sent to many hospitals, including Neo Sehgal, Mansa Ram, Maharaja Agrasen, DDU, Park and Rathi Hospital.

As of now, the plant is still functional and more than 50 hospitals across the Delhi NCR region are benefitting from its services.

In addition, several teams of Delhi Police have been helping the hospitals with their oxygen need round the clock. A team of North District police responded to Tirath Ram Hospital’s distress call. They contacted an oxygen supplier of Bawana and two teams created a green corridor for the swift supply of oxygen. The hospital was provided with 33 oxygen cylinders within a short span of time.

Cops also helped Life Line Hospital, Laxmi Nagar, located in the East District, where 70 patients were on active oxygen and ventilator support. Likewise, the Delhi Police officials also helped Bhagwati Hospital with 65 oxygen cylinders. Teams of Delhi Police provided a green corridor for the movement of an oxygen tanker containing 12 tonnes of oxygen for different hospitals.

Furthermore, a green corridor for the supply of oxygen to Santom Hospital and Rajiv Gandhi Hospital was also created. 33 oxygen cylinders were arranged for Santom Hospital, and 40 cylinders were provided to Oncoplus Hospital in South Delhi. Jeewan Mala Hospital, located in Central Delhi, was provided with 53 oxygen cylinders.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

