Saturday, April 17, 2021
Home Government and Policy This is the best system, earlier, it was in control of Arhtiyas: How Direct...
Government and PolicyNews Reports
Updated:

This is the best system, earlier, it was in control of Arhtiyas: How Direct Benefit Transfer is changing the lives of farmers in Punjab for the first time

While speaking about the matter, a 39-year-old farmer named Dalip Kumar said that he has been the happiest since he started farming 15 years ago.

OpIndia Staff
Farmers in Punjab reap the benefit of DBT for the first time: Details
Representative Image (Photo Credits: Financial Express)
119

Amidst the anti-farm law agitation in Punjab, the Modi government has procured 18.24 lac tonnes of wheat from the State at the Minimum Support Price (MSP) till April 15.

As per reports, the Centre has transferred a total of ₹13.71 crores to the account of farmers in Punjab through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) at MSP (Rs 1,975 per quintal). It must be mentioned that despite all efforts of the Modi government since 2018, Punjab sought exemption from DBT implementation in the State. As such, this is the first time that farmers have received the payment for their produce (at MSP) in Punjab directly into the accounts.

While speaking about the development, Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey said, “We are transferring MSP directly to the farmers’ accounts in Punjab, which has been possible with the cooperation of the state government and arhtiyas…With Punjab and Haryana on board, the entire country is now covered under ‘One nation, one MSP, one DBT’ theme.” He also added that arthiyas will also get their commission directly in their account.

Reportedly, the Food Corporation of India (FCI) will procure a whopping 130 lac tonnes of wheat from Punjab. Till now, around 81.64 lac tonnes of wheat has been procured as compared to the total target of 437.36 lac tonnes this year. As of now, payments are being made to farmers through DBT on the basis of the Aadhar cards and the quantity of crops brought by them to the Mandis.

Success stories of DBT of payments to farmers

Initially, FCI had asked the Punjab govt to hand over land records for payment transfer. However, since many farmers work as cultivators and don’t own their land, the Centre has suggested providing details of cultivators (as is the case in Haryana). Given that the Punjab government gave in to the demands of the Centre to eliminate the middlemen, it received stiff opposition from the arhtiyas.

While speaking about the matter, a 39-year-old farmer named Dalip Kumar said that he has been the happiest since he started farming 15 years ago. He had received ₹1.90 lac and ₹1.48 lac directly into his bank account for 171 quintals of wheat sold at the Rajpura mandi. Dalip Kumar cultivates on 40 acres of land and has sold wheat that was cultivated on 10 acres of land until now. He said that this was the first time he received such a large payment at once.

“This is the best system. What could be better than getting paid for our crop in our account? Earlier, arhtiyas gave us a cheque. After we took our crop to the mandi, everything was in the hands of the agent. The final settlement of accounts took time, as the arhtiya always found an excuse to defer the payment even after the farmer had repaid any debts he might have had,” the farmer recounted.

Similarly, 49-year-old Tarlochan Singh from Bankura village in Ropar district received ₹1.56 lacs for selling wheat produced on 3 acres of land. He supported the news system and said it would not sour his relation with the commission agent.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

Panic amid pandemic: Did we get complacent as we thought we got lucky

Nirwa Mehta -
As India struggles in second wave of coronavirus pandemic, a lowdown of how we all got complacent to the Chinese virus
News Reports

Christian pastor dupes Jalandhar family of Rs 80,000, converts them to Christianity on the pretext of healing cancer

OpIndia Staff -
Jalandhar Pastor Balwinder Singh duped a family of Rs 80,000 promising to cure a cancer patient, and converted them to Christianity

Watch: Muslim mob gathers at Dargah Bazar Ajmer after Friday prayers, demand arrest of Yati Narsinghanand, law against insult to Islam

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati has been in the line of fire ever since he made some remarks on Prophet Muhammad

‘Terrorists would have fired into your heart’: Cop in Kashmir arrested under UAPA for glorifying terrorism, resisting search and turning violent

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Jammu and Kashmir police arrested a Special Police Officer (SPO) under the stringent anti-terror law in Frisal village in Kulgam of South Kashmir.

We respect PM Modi’s call: PM Modi urges for snan at Kumbh to be kept symbolic due to COVID-19, Swami Avdheshanand responds

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
PM Modi spoke to Juna Akhara Mahamandleshwar, Swami Avdheshanand and requested for 'Shahi Snan' at Kumbh Mela to be kept symbolic.

TMC’s Derek O’Brien opposes EC’s Covid campaign restrictions, says new rules very suitable to ‘Lutyens bungalow’ residents

Politics OpIndia Staff -
TMC leader Derek O'Brien criticized the Election Commission's new Covid restrictions in a press conference today.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Karan Johar’s Dharma Production fires Kartik Aryan, not to work with him again: Here is what happened

OpIndia Staff -
Dharma Productions said it was pushed to the wall by “unprofessional behaviour” of Kartik Aryan during shooting of Dostana 2
Read more
Media

Aaj Tak to air public apology on 23rd April for sharing fake news on Sushant Singh Rajput, pay Rs 1 lac fine: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Aaj Tak has been asked by the NBSA (News Broadcasting Standard Authority) to air a public apology for fake news on Sushant Singh Rajput
Read more
Crime

Andhra Pradesh man hacks family of six including two children to avenge the rape of his daughter: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Andhra Pradesh police confirmed that the incident was a fall out of a old feud between the accused and the victim family
Read more
Opinions

Derek O’Brien’s Clubhouse interaction exposes how TMC fears the prospect of loss in West Bengal: Three statements made and what they mean

Editorial Desk -
Perhaps to fire-fight what Prashant Kishor said, Derek O'Brien appeared on Clubhouse for a short interaction with select 'liberals'.
Read more
News Reports

Rally of dead bodies, threats against CRPF, lying and scaring with ‘detention camps’ so people don’t vote: What viral audio of Mamata Banerjee means

OpIndia Staff -
Mamata Banerjee was heard telling TMC worker Partha Pratim Roy to organise a political rally with the dead bodies to stir public sympathy
Read more
Law

Justice Chandrachud apologises to a lawyer, asks him to go rest since he was fasting for Ramzan

OpIndia Staff -
Justice Chandrachud of the Supreme Court apologised to a Muslim lawyer for not knowing that he had been fasting during the month of Ramzan.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,077FansLike
529,695FollowersFollow
24,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com