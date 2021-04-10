A library with nearly 3000 copies of the Bhagavad Gita was set on fire by miscreants in Mysuru, Karnataka. The public library belonged to one Syeed Isaac, Indian Express has reported. The incident occurred on Friday.

In a tragic incident, miscreants have set ablaze a public library run by Syed Issaq, a daily wage labourer that had a collection of 11k books including 3k copies of Bhagavad Gita, in #Mysuru. His years of efforts was turned into ashes overnight !@XpressBengaluru @santwana99 pic.twitter.com/KTEBJkHB39 — Karthik Nayaka (@Karthiknayaka) April 10, 2021

The library had a collection of over 11,000 books. Syed Isaac was popular among residents of the area for his library initiative, giving people access to thousands of books. “At 4 am, a man residing next to the library informed me that there was a fire inside. When I rushed to the library which is just a stone’s throw away distance, I could only see them being reduced to ashes,” Isaac told IE.

“The library had over 3,000 exquisite collections of Bhagavad Gita, over a 1,000 copies of Quran and Bible besides thousands of books of various genres which I sourced from donors,” he said. He approached the police over the matter and an FIR under section 436 of the IPC has been registered.

“I was deprived of education and I want to ensure that others should not face my plight. I want people to learn, read and speak Kannada and will rebuild it again,” said Isaac. He is a daily wage labourer.