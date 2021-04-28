Wednesday, April 28, 2021
Home News Reports Covid-recovered Kerala ‘journalist’ Siddique Kappan to be shifted to Delhi hospital from Mathura jail...
News Reports
Updated:

Covid-recovered Kerala ‘journalist’ Siddique Kappan to be shifted to Delhi hospital from Mathura jail for treatment on SC order

Dismissing the habeas corpus petition, the bench said it was only considering the issue of medical treatment for Kappan on humanitarian grounds.

OpIndia Staff
SC orders to shift Kappan to a Delhi hospital for treatment
40

The Supreme Court on Tuesday released an order to shift the Kerala journalist Siddiqque Kappan from Mathura Jail in Uttar Pradesh to a government hospital in Delhi for medical treatment despite having recovered from Covid. 

Kappan who is under custody in a UAPA case will receive medical treatment at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital or AIIMS or any other government hospital in Delhi and will be brought back to Mathura jail post recovery. 

The order was passed by a bench comprising Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, Justices Surya Kant and AS Bopanna while hearing a habeas corpus petition filed by Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) seeking Kappan’s release.

The court also gave liberty to Kappan to seek appropriate legal remedies for bail in a lower court.

The move was strongly opposed by the Solicitor General Tushar Mehta representing the UP government. 

Mehta, giving a detailed response, argued, “We are dealing with a 42-year-old Covid negative patient. There are about 50 covid patients with or without comorbidities in Mathura jail, and they are treated at Mathura hospital. In Mathura, there are several Covid positive people with comorbidities who are not getting beds. There is a huge resurgence in UP and people are not getting beds. In Delhi also, (Covid-19) positive people are not getting beds.”

“Shifting him to Delhi so that the family is more comfortable coming to Delhi is doing injustice to lakhs of others,” he added. 

Kappan who had tested Covid-19 positive had also suffered a fall in the jail. He is said to be suffering from various comorbidities like diabetes and blood pressure. Kappan was discharged from Mathura Hospital today morning after being tested negative for Covid-19 and was brought back to the jail. However, the petition said that he needed better medical treatment.

Citing this as the reason to shift him to a Delhi hospital, the Court remarked that it was the responsibility of the state to protect him while he was under its custody.

To this, SG Mehta replied saying that not less than 100 people in jail are with comorbidities and that the Mathura Hospital is sufficient to deal with such cases. 

Dismissing the habeas corpus petition, the bench said it was only considering the issue of medical treatment for Kappan on humanitarian grounds.

UP Police slaps UAPA against Kappan

Earlier this month, the Uttar Pradesh police had submitted a 5000-page charge sheet against Kerala-based ‘journalist’ Siddique Kappan and 7 other PFI members for conspiring to create communal tension in Hathras. He was arrested by the UP Police on October 5 while he was proceeding to cover the Hathras case.

Siddique Kappan was charged under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 124A (sedition), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups), 295A (hurting sentiments) and relevant sections of the Information Technology Act and was serving his time in Mathura jail. 

Kappan’s wife writes to the CJI

Kappan’s wife Raihanth Kappan had also written to the Chief Justice of India stating that her husband was “chained like an animal” to a hospital bed in Mathura. She urged the Court to intervene and release him from the hospital and keep him back in Mathura jail till his plea for release from jail is decided.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

The Scroll publishes misleading headline to attack the UP govt for filing FIR in fake oxygen SOS case in Amethi

OpIndia Staff -
The concerned person had created sensation over a false emergency. The police served him a notice under section 41 of the CrPC and has let him go with a warning.
Social Media

Journalist who sought toilet routine of Mamata Banerjee in a Clubhouse discussion finally concedes BJP has worked on the ground in Bengal: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Journalist Sakshi Joshi recently admitted in a discussion on Twitter Spaces that BJP has worked on the ground in West Bengal

CoWIN portal crashes as registration for vaccination begin for 18+, few lucky ones manage to register

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
While the vaccination drive will be open for 18+ people from 1st May, the registration started on April 28

Union govt allows conversion of liquid nitrogen tankers to liquid oxygen tankers, PESO issues detailed guidelines

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
PESO said that traditionally conversion of nitrogen tankers into oxygen tankers was not agreed due to risks associated with it

Maharashtra govt had fired 25% of contractual health workers in January thinking Covid-19 is over, faces shortage of staff now

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Maharashtra govt fired the health workers who were hired on a contract basis in April last year under National Health Mission

CM of India’s richest state yet to take decision on free vaccines as the nation gears up for Chinese coronavirus vaccination

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The BMC on Tuesday announced that inoculation of beneficiaries from the 18-44 age group will be carried out only at private vaccination centres in Mumbai.

Recently Popular

News Reports

85-year-old COVID-positive RSS Swayamsevak gave up his bed and life so another person can live

OpIndia Staff -
The 85-year-old swayamsevak's daughter struggled to find a hospital bed for him as his condition got critical, however suggesting that he has lived his life, he gave his bed to a 40 something young man.
Read more
News Reports

Watch: Tripura District Magistrate raids wedding, thrashes guests, beats up Purohit, grabs groom by collar

OpIndia Staff -
In the viral video, the Tripura West DM is seen pulling the groom by his collar, thrashing the priest at a wedding in Agartala.
Read more
Crime

Kannada actress Shanaya Katwe and boyfriend Niyaz Ahemed arrested for murdering her brother, had decapitated his head too: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Kannada actress by the name of Shanaya Katwe was arrested by the Hubballi Rural police in connection to the gruesome murder of her brother.
Read more
News Reports

Registration for COVID-19 vaccination for people above 18 to start from 4 PM on April 28

OpIndia Staff -
India is all set to embark on the fourth phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive starting May 1 and anyone from 18 years and above stand eligible to get the vaccine
Read more
Editor's picks

Watch the ad that made Congress workers go on a rampage, vandalising Storia Foods office in Mumbai

OpIndia Staff -
Storia Foods had to pull down the ad after Congress workers rampaged their Mumbai office
Read more
Opinions

What does an Indian liberal do with the money they get for writing tragedy porn?

Abhishek Banerjee -
How many European parliaments are discussing how to help India during the Covid-19 crisis like they supposedly did for “farmers” of Punjab?
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,188FansLike
533,997FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com