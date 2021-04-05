Monday, April 5, 2021
Great grandson of Mahatma Gandhi attempts to shield left wing extremists after Naxals killed 22 Jawans: Details

In the aftermath of the attack, there has been near universal condemnation of Naxal ideology and the devastating consequences of left wing extremism.

Great Grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, Tushar Gandhi, appeared to shield left wing extremists from criticism a day after Naxals killed 22 Jawans in an ambush at Bijapur, Chhatisgarh. In a comment in response to Congress leader Milind Deora’s criticism of ‘civil society’ over romanticizing Naxalism, Tushar Gandhi said that the criticism was not justified.

Milind Deora said, “Advocates of left-wing extremism, who refuse to call-out the violent ideology of Naxal-Maoist insurgents, are equally complicit in this heinous attack. Its unfortunate that sections of our civil society still romanticise Naxalism.”

Tushar Gandhi responded saying, “Even in the face of this tragedy I don’t think this generalised condemnation is justified.” The deadly ambush on Saturday claimed the lives of 22 Jawans. In the aftermath of the attack, there has been near universal condemnation of Naxal ideology and the devastating consequences of left wing extremism.

However, there have been those such as Gandhi and CPI leader Kanhaiya Kumar who have attempted to deflect attention from the threat at hand.

According to reports, a group of 400 Naxals ambushed a massive operation that included the STF, DRG and District Force of the Chhattisgarh Police, the CRPF and its elite COBRA unit. The teams were deployed in the forests of Chhattisgarh for a search and destroy anti-Naxalite operation along the border of Bijapur-Sukma district.

It was during this operation that the security teams of around 1500 personnel were ambushed by 400 Naxalites from three sides- led by the most-wanted Maoist commander and leader of the ‘People’s Liberation Guerilla Army’- Hidma.

