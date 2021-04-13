Tuesday, April 13, 2021
Popular media personality Neil deGrasse Tyson faces widespread mockery after American meat brand takes potshots at him

The Steak-ummm account further clarified, explaining the irony of Tyson's proclamatory attitude towards Science, when it is meant to be a sober process of finding the truth.

OpIndia Staff
Neil deGrasse tyson
Image Credit: AP
3

Famous TV personality and astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson was subject to criticism and ridicule on social media today, for unflinchingly asserting that Science is “true, whether or not you believe in it”. The Twitter account of “Steak-ummm”, a company that sells meat steaks, was the ringleader of the criticism, asking Tyson to “log off bro”.

The Steak-ummm account further clarified, explaining the irony of Tyson’s proclamatory attitude towards Science, when it is meant to be a sober process of finding the truth. This attitude leads to more skepticism regarding science and presents the concept of “Science” as more of a dogma, according to the Steak-ummm account.

The Steak-ummm account did not pass up the opportunity to market their products in the wake of their deGrasse criticism going viral, reminding people that they are, “a brand selling products” so everything they do is “based in self-interest” in order to grow their business.

The account further criticized Tyson’s tweet, questioning the TV astrophysicist’s “respect for epistemology” i.e. the philosophical study of the nature, origin, and limits of human knowledge. The Steak-umm Twitter account also accused Tyson of posting “ridiculous sound bites” in order to gain “clout”.

This isn’t the first time the Steak-ummm Twitter account showcased its disagreement with Neil deGrasse Tyson. Back in 2018, in reply to a typical Neil Tyson tweet, the Steak-ummm account simply wrote, “who cares”.

Neil deGrasse Tyson : A History of Annoying Tweets

A major reason as to why criticism against a seemingly beloved TV personality like Tyson went so viral, is because Tyson has a notorious history of “annoying tweets” or pedantic tweets about everything under the sun. Sometimes, the tweets have cross certain boundaries, forcing Tyson himself to apologize.

This tweet from Tyson regarding deaths from gun violence in the United States led to his widespread condemnation, forcing Tyson to apologize.

Tyson has engaged in pedantic behavior on Twitter, often tweeting about the inane and trivial details behind popular expressions or idioms, or stuff in the popular culture like movies, music, TV etc.

Neil deGrasse Tyson, the ‘science communicator’, has often attracted mockery for his tweets on the platform. In this instance, his tweet served as the basis for the American brand’s brand recognition campaign.

Searched termsNeil deGrasse Tyson vs Steak-umm
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

