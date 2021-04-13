Tuesday, April 13, 2021
Home Government and Policy One Nation, One MSP, One DBT: With Punjab govt finally implementing DBT, all farmers...
Government and PolicyNews Reports
Updated:

One Nation, One MSP, One DBT: With Punjab govt finally implementing DBT, all farmers in India to get MSP directly in their account

Punjab government had held up the implementation of the DBT for farmers several times since 2018. With the Punjab government finally implementing the directions of the central government, India has managed to enforce 'One Nation, One MSP, One DBT'.

OpIndia Staff
One Nation, One MSP, One DBT: With Punjab govt finally implementing DBT, all farmers in India to get MSP directly in their account
PM Modi, farmer
30

On April 10, Punjab had agreed to pay the MSP payments directly into farmers’ accounts via Direct Benefit Transfer. The Centre has been trying to implement the system across India for a long time, but Punjab was adamant about not implementing the same. Earlier, Haryana also came on board and agreed to use EAT (Expenditure Advance Transfer) to pay the farmers leaving only Punjab who wanted to pay the farmers via Arhtiyas (middlemen).

Essentially, Punjab government had held up the implementation of the DBT for farmers several times since 2018. With the Punjab government finally implementing the directions of the central government, India has managed to enforce ‘One Nation, One MSP, One DBT’.

All farmers to now get MSP payment through DBT: Piyush Goyal

On April 12, Union Minister Piyush Goyal took social media to announce that the farmers in Punjab will get MSP payments directly in their accounts like other farmers across the country. He said, “In Punjab, now farmers will get the price of their produce sold on MSP directly in their bank accounts. Like other initiatives by PM Modi for the benefit of the farmers, this step will also benefit small and marginalized farmers.”

He further added that those farmers who cultivate the land on rent would also get payments directly in their bank accounts under the DBT system. “The system is transparent, and farmers should not be misled by anyone. The farmers will get the full price of the produce,” he added.

Now farmers across the country, after selling the produce on MSP, will get money directly in their account. “This is a major change in the interest of the farmers since independence,” he added.

With this announcement, Minister Piyush Goyal confirmed that all farmers in the entire country are now under the umbrella of DBT and hence, every farmer will now get their MSP payment directly in their bank account, without the involvement of middlemen.

Punjab has delayed the implementation several times since 2018

As per the directions of the Ministry of Finance, all registered agencies were asked to implement EAT (Expenditure Advance Transfer) module of PFMS (Public Financial Management System) by June 15, 2018. At that time, the ministry said that in case anyone failed to implement the system, the government will not release the funds to the agency to procure the produce.

Punjab did not comply with the orders and kept on asking for an extension. The state insisted on making payments of farmers’ Minimum Support Price (MSP) through intermediaries or Arhtiyas. The ministry extended the date of implementation of the system for Punjab several times. The last extension was till March 31, 2021, for KMS 2020-21 season.

According to the sources in the ministry, the Department of Food and Public Distribution (DFPD) has repeatedly pursued the Punjab government to implement the guidelines of the Government of India since 2018. During a meeting that was held on February 23, 2021, the state government agreed to implement online payment to farmers directly through e-mode from RMS 2021-22, and the Punjab government also confirmed that they would integrate their online payment system with PFMS to track the flow of the funds to the farmers.

Though the government of Punjab failed to implement a direct payment system, DPFC has released full payments for Admins and Arhtiyas for KMS 2019-20 and 90% of the payment for RMS 2020-21 and KMS 2020-21. The remaining 10% will be released once the state fully implements DBT for MSP payments in the state.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Government and Policy

The direct fall-out of not implementing farm laws: Punjab Farmers say Arhtiyas asking for signed blank cheques for helping in crop procurement

OpIndia Staff -
Farmers across Punjab are being told by their arhtiyas to furnish "signed blank cheques" if they want to get their produce auctioned in the mandis
News Reports

What happened in Chhabra after Hindu man was stabbed by Muslim men: Call for peace, attack on a Hindu the next day and more

Anurag -
On April 12, the administration extended curfew for one more day at Chhabra, Baran district in Rajasthan after the communal riot

Uttar Pradesh: Gyanvapi mosque management committee seeks a stay on ASI survey, Sunni board supports them

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Gyanvapi mosque management committee had filed an urgent petition in Allahabad High Court seeking a stay on ASI survey of Gyanvapi mosque complex.

Maharashtra: Viral video shows corpses of Covid patients wrapped in garbage bag and polythene being taken for cremation

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
One of the corpses had a black garbage bag taped over it while the face was wrapped in a polythene bag.

Pfizer wanted Brazil, Argentina to put military bases, Federal reserve as collateral: Why India kept Pfizer away and how the usual suspects are wrong

News Reports Jinit Jain -
Pfizer has been accused of countries in Latin America of pledging their sovereign assets, military bases and financial reserves to protect itself from any adverse fallout of the vaccine

OpIndia Exclusive: Tata Communications suffers data leak, hackers claim to have sold access to company’s servers, over 50GB data still up for sale

OpIndia Scoops Anurag -
As per two posts by hackers on a hackers' forum, they have gained access to Tata Communications servers and sold them.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Pfizer wanted Brazil, Argentina to put military bases, Federal reserve as collateral: Why India kept Pfizer away and how the usual suspects are wrong

Jinit Jain -
Pfizer has been accused of countries in Latin America of pledging their sovereign assets, military bases and financial reserves to protect itself from any adverse fallout of the vaccine
Read more
News Reports

After explosive Clubhouse confessions, Prashant Kishor starts building ground to blame only Mamata Banerjee if Bengal is lost: Here’s how

OpIndia Staff -
While trying to fire-fight fall-out from Clubhouse conversation, Prashant Kishor has set narrative to blame Mamata Banerjee and TMC for West Bengal loss
Read more
Opinions

Attempts to draw false equivalence between the Kumbh Mela and Tablighi Jamaat congregation do not make sense: Here’s why

K Bhattacharjee -
Attempts are being made to draw false equivalences between the Kumbh Mela and the Tablighi Jamaat congregation last year.
Read more
News Reports

Shops burnt, stones pelted on police in Baran, Rajasthan after 3 Muslim men stabbed one Kamal Singh: What we know so far

OpIndia Staff -
Shops burnt, police personnel injured, stone pelting, fire department vehicles attacked in Chhabra, Rajasthan.
Read more
Social Media

‘Victim card’: Netizens react as ‘comedian’ Munawar Faruqui vows to quit social media, political jokes

OpIndia Staff -
Munawar Faruqui has now announced that he would quit making political jokes and leave social media platforms.
Read more
Opinions

With 1500 squatters kicked out from Lutyens bungalows, it might explain why its always Modi vs All

Abhishek Banerjee -
The Congress has a long tradition of not implementing rules
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,077FansLike
528,725FollowersFollow
24,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com