Prime Minister Narendra Modi today interacted with students, parents and teachers in the ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ program. This is the fourth edition of the event and the Prime Minister interacted in a virtual setting due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In the programme, PM Modi tried to answer questions on a range of issues, from beating the stress surrounding the examinations to the approach that students must embrace to tackle subjects they found difficult to learn. Besides, the Prime Minister also shared a few tips with the students as to how to augment their performances for the upcoming board examinations across the country.

Here are the key highlights of PM Modi’s ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ programme:

PM Modi advises parents and teachers to not burden students with exam scare

Making light of the examinations that are often the root cause of stress for students, PM Modi suggested that exams are not everything and asked parents and teachers to not exert undue pressure on children.

“You knew of exams. They haven’t come suddenly. It means you’re not scared of exams but of something else. The atmosphere has been created around you that exams are everything. Sometimes schools, parents, relatives create an atmosphere that you’ve to undergo a big event, huge crisis,” PM Modi said.

He further added, “I’d like to tell them, especially parents, that what have you done? I think it’s the biggest mistake. We become conscious more than necessary & start over-thinking. I think this it’s not the end. Life is very long, this is just a small halt. We should not create pressure.”

For parents, PM Modi said, they should not burden their children with their values, but find a way to inculcate basic values in their upbringing.”

Rather than viewing exams as the last chance, PM Modi advised students to view them as a perfect opportunity to tighten themselves up to live a long life in a way. PM Modi told students to be stress-free and not be conscious. “Leave all tension outside the exam centre. The solution to deal with tension is available in Exam Warrior book and NaMo app,” he said.

Attempt difficult topics first while studying: PM Modi to students

Sharing from his personal experience, PM Modi asked students to attempt difficult topics first during studies, instead of going with the easier topics or favourites ones. Don’t run away from difficult topics, PM Modi said while responding to a question by a student who said that he finds studying few topics or subjects difficult.

“Teachers and parents advise us to attempt things/ questions that are easy. However, with education, this suggestion is not right. In fact, first, attempt difficult topics as your mind is fresh. When I was a chief minister, I also learned things. I started my day discussing difficult things, things whose decisions were hard to take. I kept easier stuff for later part of the day,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi shares Lata Mangeshkar’s example to urge students to focus on their strengths

Furthermore, PM Modi also urged students to develop expertise in one particular area. He said those who are successful are not good in all subjects but they have a stronghold in one subject or one area of expertise. PM Modi shared the example of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar to drive home his point that people should focus on their strengths and cultivate them.

“Would Lata Mangeshkar be able to teach Geography? She may or she may not but her area of expertise is singing. Every successful person is known for his area of expertise and students should focus their energies on identifying and working on their areas of interest,” PM Modi said.

Use free time to rejuvenate yourself, improve your creativity: PM Modi

Speaking on free time, PM Modi said that one should learn not to waste his/her free time and utilise it as an opportunity. He also asked people to take time out of their busy schedule and use that spare time to indulge in things that brings them happiness and joy.

“In your daily lifestyle, you should have some free time otherwise your life becomes robotic. They can be of two types, one which is pre-decided, and the other is which you get to know at the last moment. If you know your spare time beforehand, then you can ask your parents or siblings if you can help them in their chores,” said PM Modi, adding that in his spare time he likes to sit on a jhoola(swing).

During your free time, observe your parents, how they are managing their daily chores. Or try story writing, painting etc. Give yourself a way to express your thoughts. Creativity has the power to unlock potentials and take you where no one has reached,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi’s tips on motivating students to eat traditional food

Addressing a question raised by a mother who asked for tips to motivate her children to eat tiffin food, PM Modi asked children should be made aware of the speciality of the traditional food. He added every family member should know how the food is prepared, ingredients used in them and time taken. He said that an interactive game should be made to teach children the importance of home-cooked food.

“Nowadays, there is so much information about food. We can prepare a game. The family doctor should discuss what to eat, hereditary disorders in the family. Also discuss with teachers how through an interesting way they can tell students the benefits of the lunch box,” PM Modi said.