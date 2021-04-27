Tuesday, April 27, 2021
Rajasthan: Thousands gather to mourn death of minister Saleh Mohammad’s father as Covid guidelines go for a toss. Watch video

Thousands of supporters maintaining no social distancing and violating other Covid-19 norms were seen gathered to mourn the death of INC leader and Rajasthan Minority Affairs Minister Saleh Mohammad’s father Ghazi Fakir.

OpIndia Staff
The state of Rajasthan on April 19 had imposed lockdown-like strict restrictions for 15 days which included disallowing more than 20 people for a funeral. 

However, in a shocking video shared on Twitter, thousands of supporters maintaining no social distancing and violating other Covid-19 norms were seen gathered to mourn the death of INC leader and Rajasthan’s Minority Affairs Minister Saleh Mohammad’s father Ghazi Fakir. Some were seen in masks, but social distancing went for a complete toss.

As per a report, Ghazi Fakir was battling a prolonged illness and breathed his last late night on April 26 at a private hospital in Jodhpur. His death sent a shockwave in the entire Muslim community of the Jaisalmer district which led them to gather outside the hospital where he expired. His last rites were performed at Bhagu ki Dhani near Pokhran today.

Condoling the death of the leader, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Tweeted, “I am deeply saddened on receiving the news of Minority and Waqf Minister Saleh Mohammad’s father Ghazi Fakir’s death. Hope he gets a place in heaven. May the closed ones get the strength to bear the loss.”

Maulana Ghazi Fakir was a prominent spiritual leader and revered by around five lakh Sindhi Muslims living in Jaisalmer and Barmer districts for the last 50 years.

Fakir was also said to be connected with the shrine of Syed Mardan Shah popularly known as Peer Pagaro in Sindh in Pakistan.

