Tuesday, April 20, 2021
Home Politics Sanjay Raut threatens Kannadigas in Mumbai, BJP terms his remarks 'anti-national': Here is what...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Sanjay Raut threatens Kannadigas in Mumbai, BJP terms his remarks ‘anti-national’: Here is what happened

Maharashtra and Karnataka are at loggerheads over the territorial claims on some areas, including Belagavi, Karwar and Nippani, which are part of Karnataka. Maharashtra has claimed that the region belongs to it, contending that the majority of the population in these areas are Marathi-speaking.

OpIndia Staff
Netizens slams Sanjay Raut for threatening Kannadigas in Mumbai, BJP calls his remarks 'anti-national'
Sanjay Raut(Source: Indian Express)
4

Earlier today, Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut, who is known for his indiscreet utterances, threw open a can of worms when on Sunday he issued a warning alleging that Kannadigas in Mumbai may find it difficult to do business if clashes between the linguistically divided groups were to reach the financial capital.

Raut made the above remarks in reference to the enduring linguistic disputes in Belagavi and the bordering districts that are a bone of contention between Maharashtra and Karnataka since the linguistic reorganisation of the states.

In an editorial published on April 18 in the Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana, Sanjay Raut urged Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government to open an office in Belagavi in Karnataka and claimed that when Marathi-speaking people are attacked in this border district, Shiv Sainiks retaliate by vandalising transport buses belonging to Karnataka coming into their state.

The Rajya Sabha member further added that if such an incident happened in Mumbai, then it would be “difficult for Kannadigas here (Mumbai) to conduct their trade and business,” though he clarified that “one should not stoop down to that level”. Nevertheless, the subtle threat dished out to Kannadigas in Maharashtra was hard to miss.

BJP terms Sanjay Raut’s remarks on Kannadigas ‘anti-national’

Raut’s threat elicited a sharp reaction from the BJP, along with fellow Kannadigas who took to Twitter to condemn the divisive language used by Mr Raut against the Kannadigas. BJP MP Tejasvi Surya denounced Sanjay Raut’s remarks on Kannadigas and raised question over the silence of the Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders on the issue, saying that it shows “their love for power is more than love for Karnataka”.

“Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress govt (in Maharashtra) is proving to be a disgrace to the country every day. When the country has to stand united in the hour of distress, MVP leaders are dividing people on issues of language,” he tweeted.

Surya also warned the Maharashtra government that the comments passed by Sanjay Raut on Kannadigas would not be taken lightly by the youth of India, reminding them that India has rejected politicians who had espoused the language of hate and division.

Social media users slam Sanjay Raut for threatening Kannadigas working in Mumbai

Raut is also facing flak from several social media users who slammed him for having a parochial outlook and exhibiting xenophobic tendencies.

One social media user rightly pointed out that Mumbai is what it is because of the outsiders. She further added that if the city were left to be governed by the likes of Sanjay Raut and his ilk, it will soon run into the ground.

Another social media user pointed out that Sanjay was simply trying to sow discord in the society with his inflammatory remarks.

Some users were flummoxed as to why the Indian Constitution still allowed people like Sanjay Raut to remain on a constitutional post. “Are we a banana republic?” one of them questioned.

Another social media user said Maharashtra’s health infrastructure is crumbling under the weight of the COVID-19 outbreak but Sanjay Raut wants to politicise and polarise.

Maharashtra and Karnataka are at loggerheads over the territorial claims on some areas, including Belagavi, Karwar and Nippani, which are part of Karnataka. Maharashtra has claimed that the region belongs to it, contending that the majority of the population in these areas are Marathi-speaking.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

OpIndia Explains

How China’s ‘Re-education through labour’ policy put minorities in labour camps even before the Uyghur crisis: About the Masanjia camps

OpIndia Staff -
The letter went into detail about the conditions at China's Masanjia Labor Camp, including the gruelling hours, verbal abuse and physical abuse
News Reports

From sitting on upturned dustbins to photo ops at crematorium grounds, Barkha Dutt gets questioned for her ‘vulture journalism’

OpIndia Staff -
While the situation on ground is indeed grim, people on social media have been calling out the dramatics by journalists who could have perhaps focused on the news instead of their brand building.

Maharashtra FDA minister embarrasses his own govt and alliance leaders, says his ministry had approved Remdesivir procurement by BJP

Editor's picks OpIndia Staff -
Maharashtra FDA Minister and NCP leader Dr. Rajendra Shingne confirms that he was aware about BJP procuring Remdesivir for state govt

Journalism: The new performance art

Opinions Nupur J Sharma -
With the COVID-19 pandemic, journalists have screamed "Beware of the Ides of March" to anyone who would listen - Barkha Dutt for example.

From censorship to propaganda and disinformation: Here’s how China seeks to reshape the narrative on the repression of Uyghurs in Xinjiang

Opinions Jinit Jain -
From outrightly denying the existence of Uyghur repression, China has evolved its strategy to hardened public stance, vigorously deflecting criticism and showing a tenacity to confront its critics in the West.

Rahul Gandhi tests positive for COVID-19

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Gandhi has asked all those who’ve been in contact with him recently to follow all safety protocols and stay safe after he tested positive for coronavirus

Recently Popular

Opinions

Understanding the hate factory: How Rohan Joshi and his hateful post against Hindus gives us an insight into the ‘liberal’ mind

T Waraich -
Comedian Rohan Joshi tells Bhakts, "I have nothing but contempt for them and nit a shred of empathy" as he mocks Coronavirus deaths
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra Remdesivir ruckus: Saket Gokhale brazens his lies by filing complaint against Fadnavis, BJP returns favour. Details

OpIndia Staff -
A complaint has been filed against Saket Gokhale by a BJP member in which the complainant has accused the Congress supporter of lying and waging a war against the state in the midst of a pandemic
Read more
News Reports

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta challenges for free flight tickets to Pakistan but goes into hiding after Twitter user provides it. Read what happened

OpIndia Staff -
Hansal Mehta's flight to Pakistan via Dubai is scheduled for 20th April, 2021. We shall keep you posted if Mehta goes to Pakistan or will he register his name in long list of paper tigers.
Read more
News Reports

Delhi couple abuses cops over masks in viral video, husband blames wife after arrest

OpIndia Staff -
Police have booked and arrested a Delhi couple after the duo misbehaved with the personnel over masks. The video went viral.
Read more
News Reports

250 ventilators sent by central govt lied unutilized in the state of Punjab amid the second wave of coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
250 ventilators sent by the central government to Punjab for use in government hospitals were lying unused till late March.
Read more
Opinions

When ‘comedians’ double up as doctors and believe ‘Bhakts’ deserve the misery as Chinese coronavirus rages

Nirwa Mehta -
You will never see them questioning how many mosques have opened up their gates as medical facilities. Because, everyone likes to keep their heads.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,077FansLike
530,761FollowersFollow
24,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com