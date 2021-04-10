A mob attacked the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) during the fourth phase of elections in West Bengal after TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee asked her followers to gherao the central forces. As per reports, the incident took place at the Jorpatki area of the Mathabhanga block in the Sitalkuchi Legislative Assembly of Cooch Behar district.

Cooch Behar SP defended the CISF action against the lumpen elements, saying that the action was an act of ‘self-defense’. He said that a mob of 300-350 men had attacked the CISF team and tried to snatch their arms that forced the team to open fire on the miscreants.

#NewsUpdate | Cooch Behar violence: Cooch Behar SP labels the violence as ‘self-defense’ saying, ‘300-350 people attacked CISF team. Mob tried to snatch rifles of CISF men. CISF team forced to open fire that resulted in death of 4 people’. | #May2WithTimesNow pic.twitter.com/FY2NGuAgUl — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) April 10, 2021

As per multiple reports, four people died after central forces open-fired in a polling booth in “self-defence”, while another place one person died after miscreants opened fire. Sitalkuchi was on the boil since early morning.

According to reports, bombs were hurled outside the booth. Some groups had also opened fire while the police managed to recover bombs from the area, India Today reported.

PM Modi asks EC to punish the guilty, Mamata Banerjee demands the resignation of HM Amit Shah

The incidents in Sitalkuchi have touched off a fierce political blame game in a state where violence has been used by the ruling party to silence its critiques.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking at a rally in Siliguri, hit out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for “instigating people against central forces”. He appealed to the Election Commission, asking them to punish those behind the violence.

“The Trinamool Congress is stunned that they cannot manipulate polls this time. So the convenient alternative they find is to foment trouble by attacking central forces. Special training and instructions are being given to attack forces,” he said.

“Didi, these forces defend the country from terrorists and Naxals. You think they will be afraid of your goons?” Modi asked.

On the other hand, the Trinamool Congress alleged that the violence was the handiwork of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who they claimed had ordered the central forces to attack its party cadres.

Mamata Banerjee demanded the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah, alleging that she will visit the booth on Sunday to exact revenge. “I will take revenge. My revenge will be through EVMs. Central forces are not my enemy. But Amit Shah is conspiring to kill people,” she said.