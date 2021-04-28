Shocking visuals emerge after a massive earthquake hits Assam

On April 28, a powerful earthquake measuring 6.4 on Richter Scale hit Assam and other parts of Northeast India. Two strong aftershocks were also reported within minutes. Reports suggest that the epicentre of the earthquake was Tezpur, Assam. The tremors were felt in the Northeast extended up to North Bengal.

National Centre of Seismology said that an earthquake of Magnitude 6.4 originated in Sonitpur, district Tezpur, Assam, at 17 KM. The first tremor was recorded at 7:51 AM. So far, NCS has reported five aftershocks of magnitude 4.7 at 8:03 AM, magnitude 4 at 8:13 AM, magnitude 3.6 at 8:25 AM, magnitude 3.6 at 8:44 AM and magnitude 3.2 at 10:05 AM.

Visuals of the damage emerge on social media

Soon after the earthquake, the social media platforms were filled with visuals of the damage caused by the earthquake.

A road in Sonitpur, the epicentre of the earthquake, developed a crack due to the impact.

#WATCH Assam | Cracks appeared on a road in Sonitpur

Reports suggest that the earthquake lasted for 30 seconds.

A building in Nagaon tilted against its adjacent building.

Part of Bhairabkunda hill in Udalguri district in Assam broke away after the earthquake.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi contacted Assam CM Sonowal to take updates. In a tweet, he said, “Spoke to Assam CM Shri @sarbanandsonwal Ji regarding the earthquake in parts of the state. Assured all possible help from the Centre. I pray for the well-being of the people of Assam.”

CM Sarbananda Sonowal said, “Big earthquake hits Assam. I pray for the well-being of all and urge everyone to stay alert. Taking updates from all districts.”

Home Minister Amit Shah said, “Have spoken to the Chief Minister of Assam, Shri Sarbanand Sonwal ji, to assess the condition in different parts of the state after an earthquake. The central government stands firmly with our sisters and brothers of Assam. Praying for everyone’s safety and well-being.”

Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also tweeted about the quake. He said, “Just experienced a massive earthquake in Assam. Waiting for details”.

So far, no causalities have been reported.