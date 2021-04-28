Wednesday, April 28, 2021
Home News Reports Shocking visuals emerge after a massive earthquake hits Assam
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Shocking visuals emerge after a massive earthquake hits Assam

No casualties have been reported so far from Assam.

OpIndia Staff
Assam
Assam hit by 6.4 magnitude earthquake (Images: Twitter)
1

On April 28, a powerful earthquake measuring 6.4 on Richter Scale hit Assam and other parts of Northeast India. Two strong aftershocks were also reported within minutes. Reports suggest that the epicentre of the earthquake was Tezpur, Assam. The tremors were felt in the Northeast extended up to North Bengal.

National Centre of Seismology said that an earthquake of Magnitude 6.4 originated in Sonitpur, district Tezpur, Assam, at 17 KM. The first tremor was recorded at 7:51 AM. So far, NCS has reported five aftershocks of magnitude 4.7 at 8:03 AM, magnitude 4 at 8:13 AM, magnitude 3.6 at 8:25 AM, magnitude 3.6 at 8:44 AM and magnitude 3.2 at 10:05 AM.

Visuals of the damage emerge on social media

Soon after the earthquake, the social media platforms were filled with visuals of the damage caused by the earthquake.

A road in Sonitpur, the epicentre of the earthquake, developed a crack due to the impact.

Reports suggest that the earthquake lasted for 30 seconds.

A building in Nagaon tilted against its adjacent building.

Part of Bhairabkunda hill in Udalguri district in Assam broke away after the earthquake.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi contacted Assam CM Sonowal to take updates. In a tweet, he said, “Spoke to Assam CM Shri @sarbanandsonwal Ji regarding the earthquake in parts of the state. Assured all possible help from the Centre. I pray for the well-being of the people of Assam.”

CM Sarbananda Sonowal said, “Big earthquake hits Assam. I pray for the well-being of all and urge everyone to stay alert. Taking updates from all districts.”

Home Minister Amit Shah said, “Have spoken to the Chief Minister of Assam, Shri Sarbanand Sonwal ji, to assess the condition in different parts of the state after an earthquake. The central government stands firmly with our sisters and brothers of Assam. Praying for everyone’s safety and well-being.”

Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also tweeted about the quake. He said, “Just experienced a massive earthquake in Assam. Waiting for details”.

So far, no causalities have been reported.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsassam earthquake, assam earthquake epicentre, assam sonitpur earthquake
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Shocking visuals emerge after a massive earthquake hits Assam

OpIndia Staff -
An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 hit Assam earlier this morning at Sonitpur, Assam.
News Reports

Congress corporator accompanied by Maha INC chief threatens govt employees, says they deserve to be ‘burned down’

OpIndia Staff -
Nagpur Congress corporator Bunty Shelke along with Maharashtra INC Chief Nana Patole stormed into Nagpur’s Municipality Corporation’s office and were seen threatening the employees.

Maharashtra: Major fire breaks out in Thane hospital killing four, fourth such incident in recent times

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The series of fire incidents in Maharashtra hospitals continue to raise questions over the condition of the health infrastructure in the state.

Dasna priest Yati Narsinghanand not arrested, viral video is old. Read details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
After the video went viral, Yati Narsinghanand took to Twitter to clarify that he has not been arrested and he is fine.

UK variant of COVID-19 more prevalent in Punjab and other northern states: Report

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The genome sequencing data from the NCDC reveals that the UK strain is more pervasive in the north Indian states, including Punjab

Registration for COVID-19 vaccination for people above 18 to start from 4 PM on April 28

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
India is all set to embark on the fourth phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive starting May 1 and anyone from 18 years and above stand eligible to get the vaccine

Recently Popular

News Reports

85-year-old COVID-positive RSS Swayamsevak gave up his bed and life so another person can live

OpIndia Staff -
The 85-year-old swayamsevak's daughter struggled to find a hospital bed for him as his condition got critical, however suggesting that he has lived his life, he gave his bed to a 40 something young man.
Read more
News Reports

Watch: Tripura District Magistrate raids wedding, thrashes guests, beats up Purohit, grabs groom by collar

OpIndia Staff -
In the viral video, the Tripura West DM is seen pulling the groom by his collar, thrashing the priest at a wedding in Agartala.
Read more
Crime

Kannada actress Shanaya Katwe and boyfriend Niyaz Ahemed arrested for murdering her brother, had decapitated his head too: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Kannada actress by the name of Shanaya Katwe was arrested by the Hubballi Rural police in connection to the gruesome murder of her brother.
Read more
News Reports

Registration for COVID-19 vaccination for people above 18 to start from 4 PM on April 28

OpIndia Staff -
India is all set to embark on the fourth phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive starting May 1 and anyone from 18 years and above stand eligible to get the vaccine
Read more
Editor's picks

Watch the ad that made Congress workers go on a rampage, vandalising Storia Foods office in Mumbai

OpIndia Staff -
Storia Foods had to pull down the ad after Congress workers rampaged their Mumbai office
Read more
Cricket

‘Liberals’ express unhappiness over Australian cricketer Pat Cummins donating to PM Cares Fund, spread lies to claim his donation is wasted

OpIndia Staff -
Australian cricketer Pat Cummins donated AUD 50,000 to the PM Cares Fund which amounts to little over INR 29 lakhs.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,190FansLike
533,729FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com