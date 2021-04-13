A young team of Bhartiya Janta Party workers has devised a unique method for staying and election campaigning work in Telangana’s Nagarjunasagar. The assembly constituency is going for a bypoll on April 17 and as per a Deccan Chronicle report, the ruling TRS has used every trick to deny the BJP cadre places to stay.

As per the report, the ruling TRS workers in the area had booked all the resorts and hotels available, in order to prevent the BJP cadre from staying. The TRS also threatened the locals who offered accommodation to the BJP workers.

However, the team of young BJP workers, led by former BJYM leader PM Sai Prasad, devised a unique plan. They brought trekking tents and turned their campaign into an adventure trip. During the day the party workers interacted with locals, shared the BJP’s message and stayed in the night in their trekking tents.

PM Sai Prasad was quoted by Deccan Chronicle as saying, “This gave us a great opportunity to develop a bond with the locals. We are cooking our food and sometimes the locals are sharing their food with us.” The campaign team stays in tents for the night and then moves on to the next Tanda (tribal hamlet) in the morning.

Prasad took to Twitter to share his team’s resolve, energy and experience through a video.

Smiles, Joy & Love that’s what our campaign is all about…



Few glimpses of lighter moments from our camp 🏕 ⛺️ at Dokkalvai Thanda, Nagarjuna Sagar.



As Sun sets, We rise and rise.@blsanthosh @Tejasvi_Surya @BJYM pic.twitter.com/U7vC2uzxse — PM Sai Prasad🇮🇳 (@team_sai) April 13, 2021

PM Sai Prasad and his team have been campaigning for BJP candidate Dr P. Ravi Kumar for the last six days. They only have the tents, and even struggle to find toilets, but the team has been resolute in its efforts, as per the DC report.

Touring one hamlet to the other while chanting ‘Vande Mataram’, ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai” and singing patriotic songs, the yuva brigade’s resolve has just strengthened to face the assault by the ruling party.

The BJP workers have visited Seethal tanda, Dokkalavai tanda and Rajavaram until now and propagated the need to support a strong political force as an alternative to the TRS and the Congress.

Talking about the hardships faced, “Of course, we are trained to face harsh conditions since our Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and BJYM days,” Prasad said proudly.

After losing its sitting seat in the recently concluded Biennial Graduates’ MLC elections, the party is leaving no stone unturned for the Nagarjunasagar bypoll. The party conducted several surveys, checked the track record of the previous elections and popularity among the people of all the aspirants before declaring the candidate.