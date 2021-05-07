An audio clip of a conversation between a viewer and an Asianet News journalist from Kerala has gone viral where the latter can be heard making objectionable comments against ‘Sanghis’ and the Bengali community. Asianet News has since then issued an apology regarding the same.

The journalist in question, PR Praveena, is reportedly the daughter of senior Congress leader in the state, P Ramani.

Posting the voice clip, as received. It's in Malayalam. pic.twitter.com/Cx3lqJmYLt — Padma Pillai (@lotophagus) May 7, 2021

In the conversation, the journalist can be heard saying that ‘Sanghis’ from Bengal are Pakistanis and ‘Sanghis’ getting thrashed is not important news in times of Covid-19. The viewer had called the journalist to ask why her channel was not broadcasting the atrocities being committed against BJP workers in West Bengal.

The journalist had told the viewer in a derisive tone, “We are not covering Bengal deliberately. Covid is the only thing that we are up against. Our relatives, our friends, our neighbours are dying because of Covid and we do not have even enough space to bury people. There is no use showing some Sanghis in Bengal being attacked.”

The viewer asked if Bengalis are not Indians. “No, no, they are from Pakistan,” the journalist responded in a taunting manner. Asianet News has since then apologised over the same and said that such inappropriate conduct is not acceptable. The channel has also said that they have taken appropriate action over the matter.

Post-poll violence had erupted in West Bengal after results showed a Trinamool Congress victory. Multiple BJP workers have lost their lives regarding the same. Senior TMC leaders were initially in denial of it but later, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had announced compensation for the victims.