Tuesday, May 25, 2021
Home World How Belarus President got a plane 'hijacked' to arrest a journalist accused of creating...
News Reports
Updated:

How Belarus President got a plane ‘hijacked’ to arrest a journalist accused of creating mass unrest

Roman Protasevich had reportedly organised protests against Alexander Lukashenko, the President who has ruled Belarus for over two decades.

OpIndia Staff
Roman Protasevich
Roman Protasevich was arrested by Belarus government by staging a bomb scare on plane (Image: SCMP)
2

On May 24, Belarus’s authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko managed to arrest journalist Roman Protasevich allegedly on the pretext of a bomb scare. His regime forced Ryanair’s flight from Greece to Lithuania to divert to Belarus’s capital Minsk. The flight was about to land in Vilnius, Lithuania, when the pilots received a bomb threat alert at around 12:50 PM local time. While Belarus claimed it was the pilot’s decision to divert the flight to Minsk, Ryanair said that the decision came from Belarusian air traffic controllers.

Belarus sent a MIG-29 to escort the plane

Soon after the flight diverted to Minsk, Belarus scrambled a MIG-29 fighter jet to escort the plane to land in Minsk. According to the press release issued by President’s office, the orders directly came from the President “make the plane do a U-turn and land and approved dispatching the fighter plane.”

When to pilot announced that the plane would be landing in Belarus, the expressions on Protasevich’s face changed quickly, as noticed by the fellow passengers. He was visibly worried for his safety and reportedly begged the attendants not to divert the flight to Belarus as he was facing the death penalty in his native country. The attendant, however, expressed an inability to help him.

The scene inside the plane was tense

Protasevich knew his time was up, so he started preparing for the arrest after landing. Based on the ordeal of several passengers, he reportedly grabbed his belongings and handed over the laptop and phone to his girlfriend, who was sitting next to him on the plane. “He seemed scared. You looked at him and thought: ‘Something is going on with him,” said a passenger.

The passengers were getting information on SMS from the airlines about the diversion, but no one told them what was happening. In its statement, the airlines said that its crew was “notified by Belarus (Air Traffic Control) of a potential security threat on board and were instructed to divert to the nearest airport, Minsk.”

The stage was ready at Minsk airport

The stage for the arrest of Protasevich was all set at Minsk airport. The passengers were asked not to move after landing. A team of patrol guards was ready outside with dogs. They were brought inside the plane for a security check. The passengers were escorted after an hour of landing to a waiting room where they were held for checking. As per reports, they were not allowed to leave the room even to go to the loo.

While speaking to The Guardian, a passenger described being stripped of his boots and searched all over by hand said, “It was very unpleasant experience.” Protasevich was immediately separated on arrival in Minsk. He was searched separately from the fellow passengers. After a bit of explanation of what was happening, he was taken away by the security personnel.

Lithuania’s defense minister Arvydas Anusauskas said in a statement that the girlfriend of Protasevich and four other passengers were not allowed to reboard.

Roman Protasevich’s ‘confession’

On Monday, a video was circulated on state tv channel where Protasevich can be heard ‘confessing’ that he had organised mass unrest in Minsk. “I am in Detention Centre no 1 in Minsk. I can say that I have no health problems, including with my heart or any other organs,” he could be heard saying. He was seen wearing a black hoodie and some dark markings are visible on his forehead.

“The attitude of employees towards me is as correct as possible and according to the law. I continue cooperating with investigators and am confessing to having organised mass unrest in the city of Minsk,” he said. 

Protasevich had reportedly organised protests against Alexander Lukashenko, the President who has ruled Belarus for over two decades. Lukashenko recently secured a landslide victory in elections. The opposition had said that the elections were rigged. Subsequently, his administration cracked down on the dissenting protestors

World leaders react to the arrest

The world leaders reacted strongly against Belarus government for the incident. Gitanas Nauseda, President, Lithuania, slammed Belarus’s President and called the act a “state-sponsored terror act.” He said he would propose the European Council ban Belarusian planes from European Union airports and impose serious sanctions against the Lukashenko regime.

Gabrielius Landsbergis, foreign minister, Lithuania, said, “Belarusian airspace is completely unsafe for any commercial flight, and it should be deemed this not only by the EU but by the international community. Because now, this instrument could be used for any plane crossing Belarusian airspace.”

Ingrida Simonyte, Prime Minister, Lithuania, said, “This is the act of state terrorism directed against the security of citizens of the #EU and other countries.”

She further added, “Lithuania urges int. community to ban Belarus airspace for civil aviation, toughen sanctions on Lukashenka regime, demand release of Raman Protasevich and all political prisoners in Belarus, and strengthen support to Belarusians fighting for freedom!”

Dissident leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya said, “Lukashenka’s regime must take full responsibility and face punishment for hijacking the civilian plane this Sunday. They try to justify themselves now, but no one believes the regime’s words. It proved long ago that lies and speculations are the basis of its’ existence.”

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Union Commission said, “We are closing our airspace to planes from Belarus and call on EU airlines not to fly over the country.” She further added, “Lukashenka and his regime will face severe consequences. We will keep pressure on the regime until it respects media freedom and freedom of opinion. Roman Pratasevich & Sofia Sapega must be released immediately.”

Anthony Blinken, US Secretary of State, said, “We strongly condemn the Lukashenka regime’s brazen and shocking act to divert a commercial flight and arrest a journalist. We demand an international investigation and are coordinating with our partners on the next steps. The United States stands with the people of Belarus.”

Polish PM Mateusz Morawiecki Called for immediate sanctions against the Lukashenka regime. He said, “Hijacking a civilian plane is an unprecedented act of state terrorism that cannot go unpunished.”  

Whereabouts of Protasevich and his girlfriend are unknown.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsbelarus, Alexander Lukashenko, Roman Protasevich, belarus plane, lithuania, ryanair plane diverted to belarus
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

‘Will never discriminate between voters and non-voters’: Yogi Adityanath reassures citizens

OpIndia Staff -
Uttar Pradesh, India's most populated state, has till now registered 16,73,785 positive cases for Chinese coronavirus. Of these, 76,703 are active as of now.
News Reports

Fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi goes ‘missing’ in Antigua, is wanted by the CBI and ED

OpIndia Staff -
Reports suggest Mehul Choksi may have fled to Cuba fearing extradition to India. India does not have extradition treaty with Cuba.

As AAP imposes lockdown on Delhi citizens, it calls to support ‘farmers’ protest that spread the UK Strain

Opinions Jinit Jain -
AAP extended its support for a farmers protest even as it subjects Delhi residents with another week of crippling lockdown

146 retired officials demand SC monitored SIT probe into West Bengal violence, 2093 women advocates write to SC judges: Read details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Post-poll violence has become a leitmotif of news emerging out of Bengal following the declaration of results. Umpteen number of violence against political opponents have been reported from the state.

AAP shares fake data to show India is doing far worse than US and UK in vaccination: Here is how they lied

Politics OpIndia Staff -
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday peddled vaccine statistics that could only ever be considered unadulterated garbage.

Islamists, communists launch propaganda warfare against Lakshadweep administrator Praful Patel, accuse BJP of ‘saffronisation’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
CPIM leader and Rajya Sabha MP Elamanam Kareem has written a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind extending support to the protests against Patel and urging him to recall the Lakshadweep administrator.

Recently Popular

OpIndia Explains

Sun Halo: Rainbow ring spotted around the sun in the Bengaluru sky. Read what it means

OpIndia Staff -
A ring of rainbow forms around the Sun through a phenomenon called Halo that happens because of light interacting with ice crystals in the atmosphere.
Read more
Social Media

Appearing semi-naked during class, sexual comments to girls: Students of Chennai’s PSBB school start online campaign against teacher

OpIndia Staff -
Students of PSBB Chennai called out one of the teachers for harassing and making sexual advances towards students. They have alleged that the school administration has been ignoring repeated complaints by students and parents.
Read more
Satire

All-rounder Expert Dhruv Rathee enters Guinness Book of World Records after solving Israel-Palestine crisis in under 14 minutes

K Bhattacharjee -
Expert Arvind Kejriwal's most dedicated pupil Dhruv Rathee, has solved the Israel-Palestine conflict and we can't keep calm.
Read more
News Reports

Delhi Police clarifies its teams had visited Twitter offices to serve notice over Congress toolkit conspiracy

OpIndia Staff -
The Special Cell of Delhi Police is raiding offices of Twitter in Delhi and Gurgaon in connection with Congress toolkit probe.
Read more
OpIndia Explains

Landomus group appeals to PM to invest USD 500 Billion in India through an ad, here’s what we know about the strange company

Anurag -
The company is so obscure, that it has zero internet footprints. The only news about Landomus group are about the bizarre ad it put up in today's leading daily.
Read more
OpIndia Explains

Domino’s data breach explained: Leaked data now available through search portal on the dark web, over 13TB of data leaked

Anurag -
Hackers had announced on an infamous hackers' forum that they got access to the Domino's India servers and downloaded 13 TB of data
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,530FansLike
548,202FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com