Monday, May 31, 2021
Home Politics #BengaliPrimeMinister: As TMC makes it clear that Mamata Banerjee has national ambitions, here are...
Opinions
Updated:

#BengaliPrimeMinister: As TMC makes it clear that Mamata Banerjee has national ambitions, here are its implications for 2024

Mamata Banerjee wishes to sweep away her rivals from other parties in the possible grand alliance while the wind is still in her favour.

K Bhattacharjee
#BengaliPrimeMinister: As TMC makes it clear that Mamata Banerjee has national ambitions, here are its implications for 2024
Image Credit: PTI
0

Not even a month has passed since Mamata Banerjee secured an emphatic victory over the BJP in the West Bengal assembly elections, her party leaders are already promoting her as the next Prime Minister of India. Trinamool figureheads on social media are trending the hashtag #BengaliPrimeMinister on Twitter to put forth Didi’s name as the next Prime Ministerial candidate.

Trinankur Bhattacharjee, the state president of Trinamool Chhatraparishad, was among those who participated in the hashtag.

Spokespersons of the party participated in the Twitter trend as well.

There are important takeaways for opposition parties from Banerjee’s early moves with three years still remaining in Prime Minister Modi’s second term. Clearly, she is not in the mood to waste time after securing a healthy victory.

More regional chauvinism

Mamata Banerjee went all in with the regional chauvinism card in the assembly elections. Although it is unclear the extent to which it benefited the party, Banerjee appears to believe it significantly contributed to the results.

With Lok Sabha Elections in 2024, it appears that Trinamool Congress believes the party will be able to secure more seats than it did in 2019 by projecting a Bengali Prime Minister, consistent with the ‘Bohiragoto’ narrative.

But it is unclear how she will reconcile her national aspirations with the ‘Bohiragoto’ narrative. It does not appear sensible to engage in regionalism while harbouring intentions to play a greater role in national politics.

Nonetheless, the idea of a Bengali Prime Minister might strengthen her hand in West Bengal itself in 2024.

Mamata Banerjee is pitching herself as the front in line among rivals

The trend is also geared as much towards opposition leaders from other parties as it is against Narendra Modi. In the lead up to 2019, there was great uncertainty regarding who will be elected the Prime Minister should the Mahagathbandhan manage to secure power.

Mamata Banerjee wishes to sweep away her rivals from other parties in the possible grand alliance while the wind is still in her favour. And truly, there are very leaders from other parties who could match her stature.

Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray cannot win Maharashtra on their own. Arvind Kejriwal is limited to the national capital which has a very small population compared to major states. Ashok Gehlot, Amarinder Singh and others from the Congress party will not take a leap over the Nehru-Gandhi Parivar. That leaves Banerjee with very few credible contenders.

However, in order to ensure her candidature, she is attempting to brush aside any opposition that might arise.

Not so good news for Rahul Gandhi

Undeniably, it is bad news for Rahul Gandhi. The Congress party would have wanted to create a grand alliance with itself at the center but opposition parties may not be willing to take that route. Rahul Gandhi as the Prime Ministerial candidate will certainly not be acceptable to other parties given how poorly he has fared in one on one contests against Narendra Modi.

Even in 2019, it was clear that although Rahul Gandhi wanted to be the PM candidate, other parties did not consent. With that in mind, Banerjee is attempting to emerge as the compromise candidate.

Even so, for the BJP to lose in 2024, the Congress party has to secure around 100 seats at the very least. Under such circumstances, it will be interesting to see how other parties sideline the party with the second highest seats.

Mamata Banerjee may spark an infighting

Banerjee could very well spark an infighting with her early moves for 2024. Infighting is the major cause for concern in any such grand alliance as many parties are traditionally rivals of each other. For instance, the Mayawati-Akhilesh alliance could not dent BJP’s chances as their traditional vote-banks do not see each other in good light.

Similarly, Banerjee’s candidature as Prime Minister is sure to irk the Left Front who may then hesitate to throw their weight behind the alliance. The Congress party itself may develop a cold feet as it would want Rahul Gandhi to succeed Narendra Modi as Prime Minister.

Will Mamata Banerjee be acceptable nationally?

The biggest concern for Mamata Banerjee is the fact that she has practically no base outside West Bengal. Even if she wins all the seats, which appears impossible, the maximum she could win is 44 seats. Outside of West Bengal, even among Bengalis, she does not enjoy great popularity.

Bengalis in North East do not vote along the same lines as those in West Bengal. Therefore, the BJP is likely to sweep Bengali Hindu votes in Tripura and Assam. Combined with her ‘Bohiragoto’ narrative, it makes it immensely difficult for Banerjee to expand her voter-base.

Given such constraints, Banerjee may well have national ambitions but it is an uphill task henceforth.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched terms#BengaliPrimeMinister
K Bhattacharjee
Black Coffee Enthusiast. Post Graduate in Psychology. Bengali.

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

The tussle between Baba Ramdev and IMA has become an ‘Ayurveda Vs allopathy’ debate. It doesn’t need to be

Jinit Jain -
As India grapples with the resurgent coronavirus outbreak, both the Ayurveda and allopathy practitioners and supporters need to realise that both treatments can coexist simultaneously, without the need to discredit the other.
OpIndia Scoops

Who is Sohail Hashmi, the ‘historian’ who got fined for filing a motivated petition against Central Vista project

Akshita Bhadauria -
It is interesting to note how both the Hashmi siblings, Sohail and Shabnam, appear to be going out of their way to spread the narrative of the very party whose leaders killed their own brother.

Meet Archbishop KP Yohannan: Asia’s richest evangelist infamous for diverting ‘charity funds’ for purchasing real estate

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
In June 2015, the Kerala government had issued orders to recover land illegally owned by the Believers Eastern Church.

Aligarh empty vaccine case: Initial investigation reveals nurse Niha Khan had criminal mindset, could hamper vaccination drive. Details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Niha Khan confessed to inserting injections inside the body of the vaccine recipients but taking them out without releasing the vaccine.

‘Why women are not safe in AAP’, member questions Kejriwal after party councillor assaults her, FIR filed

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The AAP woman worker alleged that Ramesh Matiala directed two women party workers to slap her in front of him

The origins of Covid-19: A laboratory-made virus and a massive cover-up by culpable parties? An analysis

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
After almost 1.5 years since pandemic broke, it is still unclear how Covid-19 originated, thanks to irresponsible behavior of some scientists and the Chinese government.

Recently Popular

Cricket

‘Vegan’ Virat Kohli reveals he has eggs in his diet, netizens amused

OpIndia Staff -
Virat Kohli had turned vegan in 2018 where he had said he gave up meat, milk, eggs to improve his fitness.
Read more
News Reports

Viral video of a woman being gang-raped not related to the Jodhpur suicide case of Nagaland girl. Details

OpIndia Staff -
Police officials and government sources have confirmed that the viral video is an unrelated incident. The victim in the video is not the late Lovi Sumi, a woman from Nagaland working in Jodhpur, who had recently committed suicide.
Read more
News Reports

Viral rape video: Victim was trafficked by Bangladeshi TikTok ‘star’, all accused arrested in Bengaluru. Details

OpIndia Staff -
The accused were identified as Mohammed Baba Sheikh, Ridoy Babo, Sagar and Hakeel. A woman accomplice was arrested too whose name has not been disclosed.
Read more
News Reports

Delhi Court issues summon to IMA president Dr John Austin Jayalal for talking about converting Covid-19 patients to Christianity

OpIndia Staff -
Dwarka District Court in Delhi has issued a summon to IMA President, asking him to be present in the court on 31st May
Read more
News Reports

Waseem Rizvi creates ‘New Quran’ excluding 26 verses that allegedly promotes terrorism, appeals PM to make it part of Islamic education

OpIndia Staff -
Waseem Rizvi has said the redacted version of the Holy Quran excluding the 26 verses will be soon available in the market
Read more
News Reports

Agra: ANM Niha Khan found not injecting Covid-19 vaccine after inserting needle, FIR to be filed for throwing away loaded syringes

OpIndia Staff -
ANM Niha Khan had dumped 29 syringes loaded with Covid-19 vaccine as she didn't inject them into vaccine recipients
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
550,162FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com