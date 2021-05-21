Friday, May 21, 2021
Three doctors arrested in Bengaluru for selling illegal vaccines, Remedisvir drug and fake negative Covid-19 reports

Two doctors of a PHC in Chamarajpet have been arrested by the Bengaluru police for allegedly issuing fake Covid-19 negative certificates and illegally selling Remdesivir vials.

Doctor Pushpa (L) and her relative arrested for selling vaccine
The Bengaluru police have arrested a doctor working at BBMP health centre in Bengaluru for illegally administering vaccine outside designated Covid-19 vaccine centres.

According to the reports, a 25-year-old contract doctor Dr Pushpita, who was attached with the Manjunathanagar Primary Health Centre (PHC) by the BBMP, has been arrested for alleged black marketing Covid-19 vaccines.

The accused and her relative Prema, a resident of ITI Layout, were charging Rs.500 for a shot of Covishield. The doctor used to steal the vials from the PHC and vaccinate people at Prema’s house.

“The vaccines are sanctioned by the government to the PHC to give it to the people who have registered at the government portals. We suspect that the doctor forged records to steal the vials and store them at Prema’s house,” said a senior police officer.

Doctors caught selling fake Covid-19 certificates, Remdesivir drugs

In a similar incident, two doctors of a PHC in Chamarajpet have been arrested by the Bengaluru police for allegedly issuing fake Covid-19 negative certificates and illegally selling Remdesivir vials.

Reportedly, the police officials received information that two doctors were issuing fake Covid-19 certificates in the city. Upon the information, Constable Satish G approached a swab collector at the PHC in Chamarajpet, Kishore Guirumurthy to get a negative certificate. He paid him Rs.500 and gave him a copy of the Aadhaar card.

A few hours later, Kishore asked Satish to meet him at Bannappa Park. The police officials caught him while handing over the fake certificate. The investigation revealed that he was working in collusion with Shekhar B, the PHC medical officer.

In another operation, the police also arrested another doctor while he was selling them a Remdesivir vial for Rs 25,000. The accused, Shekhar confessed to the police that he was sourcing the injections from his colleague Prajwala who worked at the PHC. 

The police recovered 11 vials from the accused who later confessed that they had sold three vials before for a price of Rs 25,000 each. The police have also arrested Mohan Y, a staffer at the PHC.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

