Tuesday, May 18, 2021
Bill Gates believed pedophile Jeffery Epstein could help him win the Nobel Peace Prize: Report

Bill Gates and Melinda Gates announced their divorce recently, following which the billionaire's relationship with Epstein has attracted great scrutiny.

OpIndia Staff
Bill Gates believed pedophile Jeffery Epstein could help him win the Nobel Peace Prize
Image Credit: AP
Billionaire Bill Gates developed a relationship with pedophile Jeffery Epstein because he believed the sexual predator could help him secure the Nobel Peace Prize, the Daily Beast has reported. A former Gates Foundation employee told the media outlet that the foundation’s communications team was told that the relationship between the two “was a maneuver to try to get himself a Nobel Peace Prize.”

“We were aware of things that were potential reputational risks for the foundation and the co-chairs, Bill and Melinda,” the former employee said. “Even back then, people knew this guy wasn’t squeaky clean,” the person added referring to Jeffery Epstein.

“He [Gates] thought that Jeffrey would be able to help him, that he would know the right people, or some kind of way to massage things, so he could get the Nobel Peace Prize, which is what Bill wants more than anything else in the world,” the Daily Beast quoted the former employee as saying. “I think he was ultimately disappointed it didn’t work out,” the person added.

A spokesperson for Bill Gates has denied that he sought help from Jeffery Epstein to earn himself the award. “While a Nobel Prize would certainly be a great honor, it is false to state that Bill Gates was ‘obsessed’ with the honor, set it as a goal, or campaigned for it in any way,” the spokesperson said.

He stated, “If Epstein had a plan or motivation to insert himself into any processes related to any awards or honors on behalf of Gates, neither Gates nor anyone he works with was aware of his intentions and they would have rejected any offers for assistance.”

Bill Gates and Melinda Gates announced their divorce recently, following which the billionaire’s relationship with Epstein has attracted great scrutiny. The Wall Street Journal had reported that Melinda Gates was concerned over her former husband’s relationship with the pedophile.

Earlier, it was reported that Bill Gates had stayed at Epstein’s townhouse in New York several times. Epstein is a notorious pedophile who died under mysterious circumstances in prison. While the official story maintained that it was suicide, the mainstream belief is that he was murdered. “Epstein did not kill himself” had become a meme on the internet.

