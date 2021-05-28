Actor turned politician Rudranil Ghosh was allegedly attacked on Friday at Bhabanipur (Ward 71) in South Kolkata. According to local newspapers, the celebrity BJP candidate from the Bhabanipur constituency was slapped while distributing relief materials to those affected by the ongoing pandemic in the constituency.

Following the assault, Ghosh lodged a complaint with the Kalighat police station, alleging TMC goons to be behind the attack. Trinamool Congress party has, however, refuted the allegation calling it completely baseless.

Rudranil Ghosh alleges TMC leader slapped him and also assaulted his men, TMC rubbishes the claim

Speaking of the alleged attack, Ghosh said: “I was distributing relief materials with some of my party workers in Bhabanipur constituency. After reaching out to about 300 families, Bablu Singh, the Trinamool leader of Ward 71, along with his goons launched an attack on me. I was slapped. My men were also assaulted. Attempts were also made to stop the relief vehicle”.

Refuting the allegations, TMC said in its statement: “He is an actor. After losing the seat, he has now taken refuge in acting! Why should anyone just slap him!”. Meanwhile, TMC leader Bablu also said: “I just asked him, whether he has permission from the state administration to carry out the relief work. This irked him, leading to a minor argument. That’s all”.

Mamata Banerjee to contest by-election from Bhabanipur to retain her post

For the uninitiated, Bhabanipur is West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee’s erstwhile seat, which she had left to take on BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari in the State Assembly elections. Recently it was announced that Mamata Banerjee will be contesting by-polls from the Bhabanipur assembly constituency.

The decision was necessitated after the CM lost Nandigram to BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari in the State Assembly elections.

As she has become the CM without being a member of the legislative assembly, she needs to contest by-polls and become a member of the state legislative assembly within six months, in order to keep her position intact.

Shobhandeb Chattopadhyay, Trinamool MLA who won from Bhabanipur, resigned from the Bengal assembly on May 21 to make way for his party boss to contest from the seat.