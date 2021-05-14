Even two weeks after the new TMC govt came to power West Bengal, the attack on BJP workers and leaders by TMC goons have not stopped. In the latest incident of political violence, Dr. Subhas Sarkar, BJP MP from Bankura, was attacked in Bankura today.

While Sarkar was going to meet the farmers in his constituency on the occasion of Eid today, his vehicle was attacked by bricks and stones on the road. While the BJP MP narrowly escaped from being harmed, his vehicle was damaged.

According to reports, Subhas Sarkar along with several party workers were going to meet farmers in Patalkhuri village in his constituency today. Apart from him, one party worker and two CISF personnel engaged in his security were in his car. When they were about to reach Patalkhuri village under the Bankura police station, his car was attacked by bricks and stones from behind. A large number of attackers followed his car on two-wheelers and pelted stones and bricks on the car.

JUST IN: Dr. Subhas Sarkar, BJP's Bankura MP has been attacked in Bankura itself. Rear side of his car window smashed. BJP has put the blame on TMC supporters.#BengalViolence pic.twitter.com/1JaqMU0VyY — Anindya (@AninBanerjee) May 14, 2021

The rear windshield of the car smashed due to the attack, but the MP was not hurt. Dr. Subhas Sarkar called the police station to inform about the attack immediately, and returned from the spot without proceeding further.

Talking about the incident, the BJP MP said, “I was forced to return without participating in the scheduled program. I have filed a written complaint at the police station. Miscreants supported by TMC are behind this incident”.

He said that the attackers said before leaving the spot, “You have gone much ahead, now see how it feels”. He said that the TMC attacked him for not getting many votes in the district.

However, TMC leaders have denied the allegations, and said that they are not involved in the attack. Bankura district TMC president Shyamal Santra said, ‘internal fight in BJP after the assembly elections have reached the peak. All these BJP leaders and workers didn’t fulfil their election promises made to their supporters. BJP leaders like Subhash Sarkar are reaping the results of the same”.

Blaming the locals for the attack, Santra said that Subhash Sarkar has been unable to fulfil promises made before the Lok Sabha elections, and that’s why people in his constituency are not happy with him.