Chandana Bauri, the wife of a daily wage earner, who was fielded by the BJP for Saltora Assembly has won the West Bengal Assembly Elections. The 30-year-old mother of three was among the poorest candidates in the polls.

Chandana Bouri from Saltora constituency has won by 4145 votes!

Remember-her total worth is ₹31,985 with three goats, three cows and one hut. pic.twitter.com/1pTVxauY7D — Bengali Babu (@hatecommie) May 2, 2021

Chandana Bauri won the polls by defeating TMC candidate Santosh Kumar Mondal by 4,145 votes in the Saltora constituency in Bankura district.

After she was nominated by the BJP, Chandana Bauri had said in an exclusive interview with India Today that she was clueless about the party giving her a ticket. “It was the local leadership that informed me after my name featured in the BJP’s list of candidates,” Chandana Bauri added.

Actor Mithun Chakraborty, the latest addition to the BJP, had launched his campaign from Saltora seeking votes for Bauri.

Mithun Chakraborty campaigning for Chandana Bauri

Chandana Bauri said it was an honour for her that Mithun Chakraborty started his campaign from her assembly constituency.

About Chandana Bauri

Chandana Bauri, a mother of three, had embarked on the campaign journey leaving her two daughters and one son with her mother and mother-in-law to look after.

She had also assisted her husband when needed, who works as a daily mason at construction sites.

“As I am out, I have kept my mother and mother-in-law at my place. They are taking care of my house and my kids. My husband is also helping me,” Chandana Bauri told India Today.

Chandana has been working as BJP karyakarta in Saltora since 2014. She then rose to the rank of a gram panchayat leader just ahead of the 2018 panchayat elections and later in 2019, became a part of the BJP’s Bankura district committee.

“BJP is everyone’s, no difference between rich or poor. The party has given a poor lady so much of respect, I am grateful to them for showering me with such respect,” said Chandana Barui.