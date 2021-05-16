Sunday, May 16, 2021
AAP hired poor people to put up politically motivated posters on vaccines, did not pay money that was promised: Details

AAP, on the other hand, tweeted the same line as the posters on Saturday night.

OpIndia Staff

Image Credit: Indian Express
25 people were allegedly arrested by Delhi Police for putting up posters critical of India’s vaccine policy. The posters carried the message, “Modi ji hamare bachon ki vaccine videsh kyon bhej diya (Why did you send our children’s vaccines abroad?)”

According to report, most of those arrested have been released on bail. One individual, Rahul Tyagi, said that he was given 20 banners by AAP councillor Dhirender Kumar’s office on May 11 and was asked to put them at Kalyanpuri. He was promised Rs. 600.

Tyagi said that his parents are disappointed with him. “My parents are disappointed and won’t let me work anymore. I only do this for sustenance,” he said. According to him, Dilip Tiwari and Shivam Dubey were given posters while he and Rajeev Kumar were given banners.

“I did not get the money promised. Police took the posters, and my bike is still at the police station. Police said we cannot put up posters and banners during the lockdown,” Tyagi told the Indian Express. According to his neighbours, he is the  “boy who does banner and poster work”.

His aunt Neelam Tyagi said, “His father is an auto-rickshaw driver and has hardly been making any money since the lockdown. They have to pay rent and Rahul would give his earnings to his family.”

Kumar reportedly denied the allegations. AAP, on the other hand, tweeted the same line as the posters on Saturday night.

The Hindu reported that 4 FIRs have been registered at the North West District of Delhi; North East, East, West and Outer districts registered three FIRs each, South, Rohini an Central districts registered two each, and one each was registered in North, South West, Dwarka, Shahdara, East and South East districts, respectively.

The FIRs were registered under sections of the Press and Registration of Books Act, Section 269 of the IPC (whoever unlawfully or negligently does any act which is, and which he knows or has reason to believe to be, likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life) and Section 34 of the IPC (common intention), The Hindu reported.

