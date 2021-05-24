The Special Cell of the Delhi Police is raiding offices of Twitter India in Delhi and Gurgaon in connection with its probe into the alleged Congress toolkit conspiracy.

Big! Delhi Police special cell is raiding offices of Twitter India in Delhi and Gurgaon in connection with the Toolkit probe. pic.twitter.com/bZGtwFLIBq — Raj Shekhar Jha (@rajshekharTOI) May 24, 2021

Earlier today, it was reported that Delhi Police has sent a notice to Twitter demanding an explanation for their adding the ‘manipulated media’ tag to tweets by BJP politicians on the alleged Congress toolkit. The social media platform has been asked to explain the reason behind their decision to add the tag.

The Police wants to know on what basis Twitter decided to add the ‘manipulated media’ label to the tweets. Delhi Police has said that as per their investigation, Twitter is acquainted with some facts related to the matter and are in possession of some information regarding the same.

The Government of India had raised objection to the labeling of the tweets. Ministry sources had said, “In its communication to Twitter, the Ministry has stated that a complaint has already been made by one of the concerned parties before local law enforcement agency questioning the veracity of the toolkit and the same is under investigation.” Sources said that Twitter has taken an arbitrary and unilateral decision regarding the matter.