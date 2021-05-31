Monday, May 31, 2021
Home Crime Father of child 'activist' Licypriya Kangujam arrested by Police in connection with fraud
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Father of child ‘activist’ Licypriya Kangujam arrested by Police in connection with fraud

Kanarjit Kangujam is accused of collecting funds in the name of organizing committees, relief for earthquake victims and other avenues where the funds never reached the beneficiaries.

OpIndia Staff
Father of child 'activist' Licypriya Kangujam arrested by Police in connection with fraud
Image Credit: The Sentinel
570

Father of child activist Licypriya Kangujam, Kangujam Kanarjit aka Dr KK Singh, has been arrested in a joint operation by Delhi Police and Manipur Police on Monday. Kanarjit will be produced before the Court on Monday.

Kanarjit has been accused of cheating multiple people, with amounts as high as Rs 19 lakh. In 2015, he was arrested in Manipur with charges of criminal case number 176 of 2015 under Section 420 (Fraud), 324 (Assault) and 406 (Criminal breach of trust).

As per reports, a place he had rented in Porompat and carried out his clandestine activities under the Club 25 banner was allegedly sold to three different individuals without the knowledge of the real owner. Kanarjit was later released on an interim bail and has been an absconder since.

Kanarjit had also invented the fake achievements of daughter Licypriya Kangujam in order to propel her to international fame. The child activist, over time, has built a career out of protesting over anything and everything under the sun. She also has a verified handle on Twitter, even though the profile says she does not handle it herself.

In April 2019, Licypriya claimed that she was on her way to UN headquarters in Geneva to address a ‘global UN session’ for ‘Disaster Risk Reduction’. The news was widely reported and Licypriya was congratulated on social media for ‘making India proud’. Except, it turned out to be fake. After Imphal Free Press uncovered that not only was she not invited to the UN but her father was also reported to be an alleged conman.

An investigation by Imphal Free Press revealed that her entire ‘UN invite’ was a sham and a cooked up story by her father, Kangujam Kanarjit. IFP got suspicious over the news item since when they investigated the claims, the UN event showed that registration for delegates was still on and the names of speakers wasn’t confirmed yet. 

Kanarjit Kangujam is accused of collecting funds in the name of organizing committees, relief for earthquake victims and other avenues where the funds never reached the beneficiaries.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsKanarjit Kangujam
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

‘Why women are not safe in AAP’, member questions Kejriwal after party councillor assaults her, FIR filed

OpIndia Staff -
The AAP woman worker alleged that Ramesh Matiala directed two women party workers to slap her in front of him
News Reports

The origins of Covid-19: A laboratory-made virus and a massive cover-up by culpable parties? An analysis

OpIndia Staff -
After almost 1.5 years since pandemic broke, it is still unclear how Covid-19 originated, thanks to irresponsible behavior of some scientists and the Chinese government.

Tamil Nadu’s opposition to ‘one state, one vote’ in GST council opens a Pandora’s Box where the state stands to lose

Opinions Venkat Goli -
Was the Finance Minister of Tamil Nadu Panivel Thiaga Rajan ignorant of the precedents and the consensus that went into framing the one-state-one-vote rule?

Mamata refuses to relieve Chief Secretary, calls the order ‘wholly unconstitutional’ in a letter to PM

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
WB CM Mamata Banerjee has refused to release Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhya claiming the order of his transfer was unconstitutional.

Delhi HC dismisses plea to stall Central Vista project, petitioner fined for moving a motivated plea

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
A joint petition was filed by Anya Malhotra, a translator, and Sohail Hashmi, a 'historian' and documentary filmmaker who claimed the work does not fall in the essential category and can be put on hold.

While Gehlot govt denies vaccine wastage in Rajasthan, 500 vials with around 2500 doses found in garbage

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
News outlet Bhaskar found over 500 vials with 2500 doses that were discarded in the garbage in 35 vaccination centres across 8 districts in Rajasthan.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Viral video of a woman being gang-raped not related to the Jodhpur suicide case of Nagaland girl. Details

OpIndia Staff -
Police officials and government sources have confirmed that the viral video is an unrelated incident. The victim in the video is not the late Lovi Sumi, a woman from Nagaland working in Jodhpur, who had recently committed suicide.
Read more
Cricket

‘Vegan’ Virat Kohli reveals he has eggs in his diet, netizens amused

OpIndia Staff -
Virat Kohli had turned vegan in 2018 where he had said he gave up meat, milk, eggs to improve his fitness.
Read more
News Reports

Viral rape video: Victim was trafficked by Bangladeshi TikTok ‘star’, all accused arrested in Bengaluru. Details

OpIndia Staff -
The accused were identified as Mohammed Baba Sheikh, Ridoy Babo, Sagar and Hakeel. A woman accomplice was arrested too whose name has not been disclosed.
Read more
News Reports

Delhi Court issues summon to IMA president Dr John Austin Jayalal for talking about converting Covid-19 patients to Christianity

OpIndia Staff -
Dwarka District Court in Delhi has issued a summon to IMA President, asking him to be present in the court on 31st May
Read more
News Reports

Waseem Rizvi creates ‘New Quran’ excluding 26 verses that allegedly promotes terrorism, appeals PM to make it part of Islamic education

OpIndia Staff -
Waseem Rizvi has said the redacted version of the Holy Quran excluding the 26 verses will be soon available in the market
Read more
News Reports

Agra: ANM Niha Khan found not injecting Covid-19 vaccine after inserting needle, FIR to be filed for throwing away loaded syringes

OpIndia Staff -
ANM Niha Khan had dumped 29 syringes loaded with Covid-19 vaccine as she didn't inject them into vaccine recipients
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
550,091FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com