Father of child activist Licypriya Kangujam, Kangujam Kanarjit aka Dr KK Singh, has been arrested in a joint operation by Delhi Police and Manipur Police on Monday. Kanarjit will be produced before the Court on Monday.

Kanarjit has been accused of cheating multiple people, with amounts as high as Rs 19 lakh. In 2015, he was arrested in Manipur with charges of criminal case number 176 of 2015 under Section 420 (Fraud), 324 (Assault) and 406 (Criminal breach of trust).

As per reports, a place he had rented in Porompat and carried out his clandestine activities under the Club 25 banner was allegedly sold to three different individuals without the knowledge of the real owner. Kanarjit was later released on an interim bail and has been an absconder since.

Kanarjit had also invented the fake achievements of daughter Licypriya Kangujam in order to propel her to international fame. The child activist, over time, has built a career out of protesting over anything and everything under the sun. She also has a verified handle on Twitter, even though the profile says she does not handle it herself.

In April 2019, Licypriya claimed that she was on her way to UN headquarters in Geneva to address a ‘global UN session’ for ‘Disaster Risk Reduction’. The news was widely reported and Licypriya was congratulated on social media for ‘making India proud’. Except, it turned out to be fake. After Imphal Free Press uncovered that not only was she not invited to the UN but her father was also reported to be an alleged conman.

An investigation by Imphal Free Press revealed that her entire ‘UN invite’ was a sham and a cooked up story by her father, Kangujam Kanarjit. IFP got suspicious over the news item since when they investigated the claims, the UN event showed that registration for delegates was still on and the names of speakers wasn’t confirmed yet.

Kanarjit Kangujam is accused of collecting funds in the name of organizing committees, relief for earthquake victims and other avenues where the funds never reached the beneficiaries.