An FIR has been registered in West Bengal against Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut for allegedly spreading ‘hate propaganda’ and ‘inciting violence’. The complaint which led to the FIR was apparently filed by TMC spokesperson Riju Dutta.

The complaint states, “Ms Ranaut has posted several posts from her verified official Instagram handle bearing url: httpa://instagram.com/kanganaranaut?igshid=2yruw6zd7j in the ‘Story’ section. She has also distorted and maligned the image of the Hon’ble Chief Minister of West Bengal – Smt. Mamata Banerjee. Hence she is to be charged against hate propaganda to incite violence in West Bengal.”

Kangana Ranaut has been highlighting the issue of post-poll violence in West Bengal through the ‘story’ feature on Instagram. She has shared multiple stories to highlight the ongoing campaign of violence against opposition party workers in the state.

Source: Instagram

Source: Instagram

Kangana Ranaut has referred to Mamata Banerjee as a demoness and compared here to Tadaka from the Ramayana. Only recently, she was permanently suspended from Twitter. Kangana Ranaut was responding to a tweet by BJP leader Swapan Dasgupta where he had said that the situation was alarming in Nanoor, Birbhum district. Dasgupta had said that a thousand Hindu families had fled into the fields to escape mobs targeting BJP supporters.

“I want to request everyone keep the focus on Bengal violence and pressurise the government to stop the genocide. Whole focus has gone to the suspension (of my Twitter account). It does not matter I can come via many platforms, let’s not make it about that,” she had told OpIndia.