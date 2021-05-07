Friday, May 7, 2021
Home Politics FIR registered against Kangana Ranaut after TMC spokesperson files complaint, had called Mamata Banerjee...
EntertainmentNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

FIR registered against Kangana Ranaut after TMC spokesperson files complaint, had called Mamata Banerjee a demoness

Kangana Ranaut has been highlighting the issue of post-poll violence in West Bengal through the 'story' feature on Instagram

OpIndia Staff
FIR filed against Kangana Ranaut for comments on Mamata Banerjee
Image Credit: Kangana Ranaut/Instagram
3

An FIR has been registered in West Bengal against Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut for allegedly spreading ‘hate propaganda’ and ‘inciting violence’. The complaint which led to the FIR was apparently filed by TMC spokesperson Riju Dutta.

The complaint states, “Ms Ranaut has posted several posts from her verified official Instagram handle bearing url: httpa://instagram.com/kanganaranaut?igshid=2yruw6zd7j in the ‘Story’ section. She has also distorted and maligned the image of the Hon’ble Chief Minister of West Bengal – Smt. Mamata Banerjee. Hence she is to be charged against hate propaganda to incite violence in West Bengal.”

Kangana Ranaut has been highlighting the issue of post-poll violence in West Bengal through the ‘story’ feature on Instagram. She has shared multiple stories to highlight the ongoing campaign of violence against opposition party workers in the state.

Source: Instagram
Source: Instagram

Kangana Ranaut has referred to Mamata Banerjee as a demoness and compared here to Tadaka from the Ramayana. Only recently, she was permanently suspended from Twitter. Kangana Ranaut was responding to a tweet by BJP leader Swapan Dasgupta where he had said that the situation was alarming in Nanoor, Birbhum district. Dasgupta had said that a thousand Hindu families had fled into the fields to escape mobs targeting BJP supporters.

“I want to request everyone keep the focus on Bengal violence and pressurise the government to stop the genocide. Whole focus has gone to the suspension (of my Twitter account). It does not matter I can come via many platforms, let’s not make it about that,” she had told OpIndia.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsKangana Ranaut FIR
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Media

Asianet News journalist calls Bengalis ‘Pakistanis’, says no use showing ‘Sanghis’ getting thrashed in times of Covid-19

OpIndia Staff -
Asianet News has issued an apology after their journalist said that they are deliberately not covering Bengal violence.
News Reports

Meet AAP’s ‘Delhi ke Nirmata’: Who is Navneet Kalra, the businessman on the run after oxygen hoarding scandal was busted

OpIndia Staff -
Oxygen Concentrators have been found at Khan Chacha, Nege & Ju bar and Town Hall restaurants in Delhi, all owned by Navneet Kalra

USA: Separatist group ‘Black Hammer’ acquires 200 acres of Colorado Land to create independent Communist city

Editor's picks T Waraich -
Radical anti-Semite, anti-white group collects about $65,000 to establish a communist utopia on a Colorado mountain top.

This only hurts nation: Several CMs, including YS Jagan Mohan Reddy slam UPA’s Jharkhand CM for petty politics over call by PM Modi

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren took potshots at PM Modi, after he called to inquire about ongoing Coronavirus pandemic in the State

Delhi’s Covid black marketing: Day after 419 oxygen concentrators were recovered, 96 more recovered from Khan Market restaurant

Crime OpIndia Staff -
The Delhi Police has recovered 96 oxygen concentrators from one Khan Chacha restaurant at Khan Market in Delhi.

Rahul Gandhi attacks construction of new parliament as ‘wastage’ while his Maharashtra govt is spending 900 crores on MLA residences

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Ever since the much-needed ambitious project was launched by the Modi government, Rahul Gandhi and his Congress party have been indulging in politicising the issue by asking the government to shelve its plans on the central vista project.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Comedian Sanket Bhosale who had featured in ad mocking Rahul Gandhi booked for violating Covid-19 norms in Punjab

OpIndia Staff -
A week after the vandalism by the Congress workers in Mumbai, the Congress-led Punjab government has now booked comedian Sanket Bhosale, the actor featured in the advertisement, on the pretext of violating Covid-19 regulations during his wedding.
Read more
News Reports

Cricketer Irfan Pathan accused of extra-marital affair with cousin sister, girl’s in-laws allege fake dowry case

OpIndia Staff -
According husband of the woman, the relationship between his wife and Irfan Pathan goes back a long time ago and continues even now
Read more
Crime

21-year-old college student raped and murdered in Medinipur district in West Bengal, 3 including a woman arrested

OpIndia Staff -
West Bengal police arrested 2 masons and their female aide for rape and murder of a college student, who have confessed to the crime
Read more
News Reports

Meet AAP’s ‘Delhi ke Nirmata’: Who is Navneet Kalra, the businessman on the run after oxygen hoarding scandal was busted

OpIndia Staff -
Oxygen Concentrators have been found at Khan Chacha, Nege & Ju bar and Town Hall restaurants in Delhi, all owned by Navneet Kalra
Read more
Fact-Check

Scroll journalist mischievously shares misleading, old report to insinuate that union govt is funding a trial of using Gayatri Mantra to treat Covid-19

OpIndia Staff -
While AIIMS Rishikesh is testing using gayatri mantra along with usual treatment for Covid-19, fake news claims it as standalone treatment
Read more
News Reports

This only hurts nation: Several CMs, including YS Jagan Mohan Reddy slam UPA’s Jharkhand CM for petty politics over call by PM Modi

OpIndia Staff -
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren took potshots at PM Modi, after he called to inquire about ongoing Coronavirus pandemic in the State
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,802FansLike
539,096FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com