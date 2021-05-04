Twitter has suspended the account of Bollywood superstar Kangana Ranaut for demanding action against ‘monster’ Mamata Banerjee in the aftermath of massive post poll violence in West Bengal. According to reports, her account has been permanently suspended.

Twitter suspends Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut was responding to a tweet by BJP leader Swapan Dasgupta where he had said that the situation was alarming in Nanoor, Birbhum district. Dasgupta had said that a thousand Hindu families had fled into the fields to escape mobs targeting BJP supporters.

Dasgupta said that molestation and worse of women had been reported. Kangana Ranaut, quoting the tweet, had requested Narendra Modi to show his ‘Virat Roop’ from early 2000s. Her account was suspended for the same. She will not be able to come back on Twitter using that account.

A spate of violence has erupted in West Bengal following the declaration of results on Sunday. Reports of gang-rape of BJP polling agents have also come forward. There have also been reports of Muslim TMC workers thrashing female BJP karyakartas.

The Trinamool Congress, meanwhile, is now in denial mode, completely denying that any of this is happening despite the overwhelming photographs and videos of the incidents surfacing on social media. The West Bengal Police has said that the news of the BJP woman being raped is ‘fake’.

The Congress party and the CPI(M) have also accused TMC of unleashing a spate of violence against their workers as well. The BJP has announced a nationwide dharna on 5th May in response to the brutal attacks against its workers.