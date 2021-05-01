Saturday, May 1, 2021
News Reports
Updated:

Gujarat CM announces Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia to kins of 18 people who died in the fire at Bharuch Hospital

The CM also assured that the state government will be initiating a judicial inquiry into the tragedy.

OpIndia Staff
Horrifying visual emerged from the COVID hospital in Bharuch, Gujarat
51

A fire broke out at Patel Welfare COVID Hospital in Bharuch, Gujarat on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. As many as 18 people lost their lives in the unfortunate incident. 50 other patients were rescued by local residents and firefighters from the Covid-19 ward. Horrifying visual emerged which showed remains of some patients roasted alive on stretchers and beds.

Gujarat CM announces Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia to next of kin of deceased

Expressing his condolences, Gujarat CM announced Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia to the family of each of the deceased. “I express my condolences to the patients, doctors and hospital staff who lost their lives in the fire accident at Bharuch Hospital. The state government will provide assistance of Rs 4 lakh to the families of each of the victims of the accident,” CM Vijay Rupani Tweeted in Gujarati.

The CM has also asked two senior IAS officers of the state, Additional Chief Secretary for Labour and Employment Vipul Mitra and Commissioner Municipalities Rajkumar Beniwal, to immediately reach Bharuch and investigate the incident.

The CM also assured that the state government will be initiating a judicial inquiry into the tragedy.

PM Modi expresses his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in Bharuch fire

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, too, expressed his condolences as he Tweeted: “Pained by the loss of lives due to a fire at a hospital in Bharuch. Condolences to the bereaved families.”

Speaking about the incident, the trustee of the hospital, Zuber Patel told ANI: “It’s an unfortunate incident not only for us but for the entire Bharuch. With the police and administration’s help, we could shift patients to other hospitals. 14 patients and two staff nurses lost their lives in the incident.”

According to Rajendrasinh Chudasama, Superintendent of Police, Bharuch, a fire broke out in the ICU due to a short circuit. “The fire broke out at ICU one unit at Patel Welfare COVID Hospital due to short circuit at around 12.30 am. The fire has been doused. The initial reports suggest that there is a possibility that at least 12 people died in the fire. We can give a clear number by morning only,” the SP had said.

After the fire incident, patients were shifted to another hospital, confirmed Chudasama.

The COVID-19 designated hospital, Patel Welfare COVID Hospital is situated on the Bharuch-Jambusar highway, around 190 km from the state capital Ahmedabad. The hospital is being run by a trust. According to reports, the fire was controlled within an hour and around 50 patients were rescued by locals as well as firefighters and were shifted to nearby hospitals. However, almost 18 people, which included two hospital staffs, lost their lives to the fire.

