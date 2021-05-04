Tuesday, May 4, 2021
Home News Reports Bengal violence: Indic collective moves SC citing deliberate inaction by Mamata, BJP's Gaurav Bhatia...
News Reports
Updated:

Bengal violence: Indic collective moves SC citing deliberate inaction by Mamata, BJP’s Gaurav Bhatia demands CBI probe

The Indic Collective petition also seeks directions for the constitution of a Special Investigative Team (SIT) to investigate the involvement of politicians in the current spate of post-poll violence that is underway.

OpIndia Staff
Indic Collective Trust moves Supreme Court against Bengal violence
3

The Indic Collective Trust (ICT) has moved the Supreme Court through advocate Suvidutt Sundaram over the post-poll violence that has erupted in West Bengal. The ICT has sought directions for the deployment of central forces to restore law and order in the state.

The petition states, “Reports have emerged citing instances of gang rape and physical assault against women who support the opposing parties in the State. Thanks to the deliberate inaction of the State Government, miscreants have turned the State into a complete lawless zone, which demonstrates this was an organized and pre-meditated crime against a targeted group of people who exercised their political choice against the ruling party.”

“The State administration and the police authorities in the State have failed and/or neglected to clamp down on the unruly elements, thereby leading to institutionalized violence and destruction of the democratic fabric of the State,” it adds.

The Indic Collective petition also seeks directions for the constitution of a Special Investigative Team (SIT) to investigate the involvement of politicians in the current spate of post-poll violence that is underway. It also seeks directions for the immediate prosecution and arrest of those responsible for the spate of violence.

The Indic Collective petition in Supreme court

The petition also requests the Supreme Court to declare that the constitutional machinery in the state has broken down within the meaning of Article 356. President’s Rule is imposed on a state through Article 356 if the President is satisfied that the governance of the state cannot be carried according to the provisions of the Constitution.

The respondents in the matter are the Union of India through the Chief Secretary of MHA (Respondent No. 1), the state government (Respondent No. 2), the Governor of West Bengal (Respondent No. 3) and the Election Commission (Respondent No. 4).

Gaurav Bhatia of the BJP has also moved the Supreme Court seeking a CBI inquiry into the post-poll violence, LiveLaw has reported. Bhatia’s application also highlights “instances of rampant violence, murders and rapes that have been carried out by workers of TMC across the State of West Bengal”.

He has pleaded that directions be issued to the state government to “file a detailed status report qua the FIRs registered, arrests made and steps taken by it against the perpetrators of the crimes mentioned in the instant application”.

“As per media reports, this violence is seeking revenge against the citizenry of the State which has exercised its democratic right of voting for a party other than TMC. That the perpetrators of crime should be booked and punished in accordance with law are being protected by the ruling dispensation”, it states.

The application seeks to bring to notice the “brutal murders and commission of serious crimes like rape and molestation, blatant violence and the complete breakdown of the law and order machinery in the State of West Bengal before, during and after the recently concluded assembly elections in the State”.

Reports of widespread violence in West Bengal have surfaced in the wake of Mamata Banerjee’s victory in the assembly elections. The Ministry of Home Affairs has sought a report regarding the same and Prime Minister Modi has also called the Governor to express anguish over the matter.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsBengal violence supreme court
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

Orphans of Bengal: Disillusioned. Resigned. Defeated. Broken

Nupur J Sharma -
Media reported on democracy, finally triumphing over 'tyranny' and 'fascism' as Mamata Banerjee decisively defeated BJP
Politics

PM Modi calls Bengal Governor Dhankhar over post-poll violence, expresses anguish over breakdown of law and order

OpIndia Staff -
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and expressed his concerns over violence.

EXCLUSIVE: Kangana Ranaut speaks after her Twitter suspension – ‘keep the focus on Bengal, my Twitter account doesn’t matter’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Kangana Ranaut has said that she can come back via other platforms, but the focus must remain on the violence happening in West Bengal.

Banned Khalistani outfit Sikhs For Justice mints misery of Covid patients, promises cash and oxygen

OpIndia Scoops OpIndia Staff -
SFJ has tried to lure Covid-19 patients to join the organization in return of money for treatment

BJP worker forced to flee West Bengal after TMC thugs vandalised his resort

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
BJP worker Ganesh Ghosh was compelled to flee West Bengal after Trinamool Congress goons wrought havoc at his Resort in Bolpur.

Kejriwal announces two months ‘free ration’, two weeks after Central govt already announced it

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
On April 23, the Central Government had announced that it will provide free food grains under the PM Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana for the months of May and June 2021. Under this plan, 5 kilograms of free food grains would be provided to the beneficiaries which amount to around 80 crore people in the nation.

Recently Popular

News Reports

They thrashed my puppies to death: Watch two harrowing videos by BJP’s Avijit Sarkar before he was thrashed to death by TMC goons

OpIndia Staff -
BJP worker Avijit Sarkar narrated the harrowing tale of violence that he was subjected to by the TMC goons, before he was murdered
Read more
News Reports

Report says BJP polling agents raped, women assaulted by TMC goons in Bengal post-poll violence, Police denies

OpIndia Staff -
In light of the bloodshed and unspeakable atrocities committed against its party workers, the BJP has announced a nationwide dharna on May 5.
Read more
News Reports

Adar Poonawalla’s factory was gheraod by Shiv Sena goons demanding that they be given the vaccine first: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
CEO of the Serum Institute of India Adar Poonawalla has temporarily moved out after facing threats from the most powerful men in India
Read more
Cricket

Bullied by liberals, Pat Cummins reallocates his contribution from PM CARES to UNICEF Australia

OpIndia Staff -
Australian cricketer Pat Cummins has announced that he has relocated his donation to UNICEF Australia from the PM CARES fund.
Read more
News Reports

EXCLUSIVE: Kangana Ranaut speaks after her Twitter suspension – ‘keep the focus on Bengal, my Twitter account doesn’t matter’

OpIndia Staff -
Kangana Ranaut has said that she can come back via other platforms, but the focus must remain on the violence happening in West Bengal.
Read more
Entertainment

Twitter permanently suspends Kangana Ranaut’s account for demanding action against ‘monster’ Mamata Banerjee for Bengal violence

OpIndia Staff -
Twitter has suspended the account of Bollywood superstar Kangana Ranaut for demanding action against 'monster' Mamata Banerjee.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,693FansLike
536,879FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com