Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and expressed his concerns over the outbreak of political violence in the state. The Governor has said that Narendra Modi has expressed concern over the law and order situation in the state.

PM called and expressed his serious anguish and concern at alarmingly worrisome law & order situation @MamataOfficial



I share grave concerns @PMOIndia given that violence vandalism, arson. loot and killings continue unabated.



Concerned must act in overdrive to restore order. — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) May 4, 2021

The Governor said that he too shared the concerns that vandalism, violence and arson continue unabated in West Bengal. On Monday, the Ministry of Home Affairs had sought a report from the state government on the post-poll violence targeting political opponents that had begun in the state.

Alarmed at the deteriorating law and order situation in the state, Jagdeep Dhankhar, had earlier summoned top police official over incidents of violence being reported from several districts in the state. He had asked the police officials to take urgent action to restore law and order.

Violent swept West Bengal following the declaration of election results in which TMC emerged as the single largest party, winning over 200 seats to retain power in the state. Even the Congress party and the Left Front have accused the TMC of perpetuating political violence against its cadres.

The TMC, however, is in denial mode and blaming the violence on opposition political parties instead.