As many as 14000 gelatin sticks, 4000 detonators and other explosive materials were seized from two different locations in Maharashtra.

In a raid by Thane’s Crime Branch Unit, cops seized 12000 gelatin sticks and 3000 detonators from Bhiwandi on Monday. As per the police, the sticks were packed in 60 boxes with each carrying 190 sticks in a safehouse.

Upon receiving the information, a team was constituted to raid Mittal enterprise located at the Karivali village to seize the explosive materials. Following the raid, one person identified as Gurunath Kashinath (53) has been taken into custody.

DCP Crime Laxmikant Patil informed, “The accused is a building material supplier and quarry contractor by profession and residing at Kalwar, Bhiwandi. He kept explosives in two rooms. Both rooms are located near Mahesh stone Chawl in Karivali village and are adjacent to each other.”

The accused has been remanded into police custody till May 22 as per court orders. Further investigation is underway.

Explosives seized from Amravati, Maharashtra

The Rural Police along with the Anti-Terrorism Cell and local Crime Branch unit seized 1300 gelatin sticks and 835 detonators from a farm warehouse located at Ghota in Tiwasa taluka of Amravati district, Maharashtra on Monday.

The accused Yuvraj Uddhav Nakhle (42) has been taken into custody for the illegal possession of explosives. Explosives worth 4 lakhs including gelatin sticks, detonators and a tractor fitted with an explosive was seized in the raid conducted.

The accused, a local of Ghota village has named a Ishwar Mohod for supplying the explosives. A search is on to nab the other accused.