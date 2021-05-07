Friday, May 7, 2021
Watch: Police personnel attacked by mob in Sangamner, vehicles damaged, employees of Zubair hotel booked

The crowd not only chased the policemen and threw bricks but also vandalised two police vehicles and a police post set up under a tree in the area.

OpIndia Staff
Some videos have gone viral on social media wherein a mob of 100 to 150 people are seen chasing, hurling bricks and beating up a police officer in Sangamner in the Ahmednagar District of Maharashtra. The unruly mob attacked the officer when he tried to enforce the lockdown. Two policemen were injured in the incident of stone-pelting. 

In one of the videos, the mob is seen chasing a police officer while he runs for his life. According to reports, the crowd not only chased the policemen and threw bricks but also vandalised two police vehicles and a police post set up under a tree in the area.

According to local media, the violence broke out when the police team stopped some youths wandering on the Tinbatti Chowk in the Delhi Naka area, Sangamner on Thursday evening amidst the lockdown. Most in the crowd were not wearing masks. Social distancing was not being observed.

When the police personnel chased the youths and ordered them to go home, they started to argue, and the heated exchanges soon led to a scuffle. A large mob then poured on to the streets and attacked the police personnel.

As the tension spread, police reinforcements were rushed in, and the Rapid Action Force personnel deployed in the area.

Based on a complaint lodged by police officer Salman Sheikh, a case was registered against several unidentified people and the driver of one Zubair Hotel and all its employees namely Nisar Khichdiwala, Zakir Khan, Mohammad Hanif Rashid Sheikh and Arbaaz Sheikh. They have been charged for obstructing a public servant from discharging his duties, damaging public property and rioting.

