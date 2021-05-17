West Bengal Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim and three other TMC leaders against whom the West Bengal Governor had sanctioned prosecution in the Narada sting operation case have reportedly been picked up by the CBI.

Reports suggest, arrest memos have been signed for all four Trinamool Congress leaders who will be presented before the magistrate later today by the CBI.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee too reached the CBI office.

As per reports, Banerjee has also dared the CBI to arrest her.

As per reports, at around 8 am, a team of CBI officers reached Hakim’s house in South Kolkata’s Chetla. After 20 minutes of questioning, he was taken to the CBI’s Nizam Palace office for further investigation. Hakim immediately claimed arrest, however, the CBI denied saying he has been picked up only for interrogation.

The TMC leader alleged, “I was arrested by CBI in connection with the Narada sting operation case. I was arrested without any prior notice. I will challenge my arrest in court.”

Other TMC leaders Subrata Mukherjee and Madan Mitra, and former Kolkata mayor Sovan Chatterjee, too, were brought to the CBI office in connection with the Narada sting operation case.

Heavy security comprising of central security agencies have been deployed in front of Hakim’s house, where TMC supporters have gathered shouting slogans against CBI and accusing the CBI of working under BJP’s command.

Arrest confirmed

The CBI has confirmed that Firhad Hakim, Subrata Mukherjee, Madan Mitra and Sovan Chatterjee have been arrested.

CBI arrested 4 then ministers(Firhad Hakim, Subrata Mukherjee, Madan Mitra & Sovhan Chatterjee) of West Bengal govt in case related to Narada sting operation. CBI had registered instant case on April 16, 2017, on orders of Calcutta High Court: RC Joshi, Chief Information Officer pic.twitter.com/q4ZDye0EcM — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2021

The arrest was confirmed by Chief Information Officer RC Joshi.

Narada Sting Operation

Just ahead of 2016 West Bengal state assembly elections, Narada news founder Mathew had conducted a sting operation for over two years.

Narada news released the sting operation videos showing 13 TMC ministers and leaders accepting bribes in return of favours or misusing official positions before the elections creating ripples in the political landscape of West Bengal.

The operation put an additional dent on the reputation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, as she and her party were already under criticism for the Saradha chit fund scam.

As part of this operation, Samuel had floated a fictitious company to approach several TMC ministers, for favours in return for money.

Firhad Hakim, Mukul Roy (now with the BJP), Saugata Roy, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Sultan Ahmed, Subrata Mukherjee, Suvendu Adhikari (now with the BJP), Sovan Chatterjee (who joined the BJP and then quit), Aparupa Poddar, Madan Mitra, Iqbal Ahmed, Prasun Banerjee and HMS Mirza were the ones who were seen on the scam tape.