Monday, May 17, 2021
Home News Reports West Bengal: TMC leaders including minister Firhad Hakim arrested by CBI in Narada case,...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

West Bengal: TMC leaders including minister Firhad Hakim arrested by CBI in Narada case, CM Mamata dares CBI to arrest her

Reports suggest, arrest memos have been signed for all four Trinamool Congress leaders who will be presented before the magistrate later today by the CBI.

OpIndia Staff
Mamata Banerjee dares CBI to arrest her after TMC leaders summoned in Narada case
258

West Bengal Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim and three other TMC leaders against whom the West Bengal Governor had sanctioned prosecution in the Narada sting operation case have reportedly been picked up by the CBI. 

Reports suggest, arrest memos have been signed for all four Trinamool Congress leaders who will be presented before the magistrate later today by the CBI. 

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee too reached the CBI office.

As per reports, Banerjee has also dared the CBI to arrest her.

As per reports, at around 8 am, a team of CBI officers reached Hakim’s house in South Kolkata’s Chetla. After 20 minutes of questioning, he was taken to the CBI’s Nizam Palace office for further investigation. Hakim immediately claimed arrest, however, the CBI denied saying he has been picked up only for interrogation. 

The TMC leader alleged, “I was arrested by CBI in connection with the Narada sting operation case. I was arrested without any prior notice. I will challenge my arrest in court.”

Other TMC leaders Subrata Mukherjee and Madan Mitra, and former Kolkata mayor Sovan Chatterjee, too, were brought to the CBI office in connection with the Narada sting operation case. 

Heavy security comprising of central security agencies have been deployed in front of Hakim’s house, where TMC supporters have gathered shouting slogans against CBI and accusing the CBI of working under BJP’s command.

Arrest confirmed

The CBI has confirmed that Firhad Hakim, Subrata Mukherjee, Madan Mitra and Sovan Chatterjee have been arrested.

The arrest was confirmed by Chief Information Officer RC Joshi.

Narada Sting Operation

Just ahead of 2016 West Bengal state assembly elections, Narada news founder Mathew had conducted a sting operation for over two years. 

Narada news released the sting operation videos showing 13 TMC ministers and leaders accepting bribes in return of favours or misusing official positions before the elections creating ripples in the political landscape of West Bengal.

The operation put an additional dent on the reputation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, as she and her party were already under criticism for the Saradha chit fund scam.

As part of this operation, Samuel had floated a fictitious company to approach several TMC ministers, for favours in return for money.

Firhad Hakim, Mukul Roy (now with the BJP), Saugata Roy, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Sultan Ahmed, Subrata Mukherjee, Suvendu Adhikari (now with the BJP), Sovan Chatterjee (who joined the BJP and then quit), Aparupa Poddar, Madan Mitra, Iqbal Ahmed, Prasun Banerjee and HMS Mirza were the ones who were seen on the scam tape.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsnarada sting, narada mamata banerjee, mamata banerjee
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

World

How this Malaysian girl is getting rape threats and facing action by school administration for calling our teacher’s rape joke

OpIndia Staff -
The 17-year-old girl was shocked when she received a rape threat from one of her male schoolmates.
News Reports

West Bengal: TMC leaders including minister Firhad Hakim arrested by CBI in Narada case, CM Mamata dares CBI to arrest her

OpIndia Staff -
Reports suggest, arrest memos have been signed for all four Trinamool Congress leaders who will be presented before the magistrate later today by the CBI.

Uttar Pradesh: As Covid situation improves, CM Yogi prepares govt for the third wave

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Uttar Pradesh is prepared for the anticipated third wave of Covid-19, said CM Yogi during the press conference.

Supply vessel stranded amidst Cyclone Tauktae in the Arabian Sea, 9-member crew await Navy’s rescue chopper

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Vessel Coromondel Supporter IX lost control on May 15 and has been stuck in rocks off Karnataka coast. The crew is waiting for rescue.

Vinod Dua’s daughter, who wanted all ‘bhakts’ dead, receives help from a ‘bhakt’ MP while her mother needed critical COVID medicines

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
BJP supporters lodged their protest about minister chipping in to help the elites in India, when commoners are equally suffering, especially when the elites have not asked for their help.

UAE warns Hamas, asks to keep ‘calm’ or lose funding for infrastructure projects in Gaza

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Last year, the United States under the Donald Trump administration has helped to broker a peace deal between UAE and Israel in the form of 'Abraham Accords.'

Recently Popular

News Reports

Legendary Australian cricketer slams world media for ‘vulture’ journalism, says Incredible India deserves respect: Here is what he said

OpIndia Staff -
In a recent post, the former cricketer has expressed his overwhelming support for India and slammed international media for vulture journalism
Read more
Media

Pakistan based CNN contributor Adeel Raja says world needs another Hitler amidst Israel-Palestine conflict, has history of anti-Semitic tweets

OpIndia Staff -
Adeel Raja, freelance contributor at CNN, has said that the world needs a Hitler today amidst the Israel-Palestine conflict.
Read more
News Reports

Assam: Six arrested for disrespecting national flag, accused caught using tricolour as table cloth for Eid feast

OpIndia Staff -
An image of Rejina Parvin Sultana, a resident of Assam's Tengnamari village, feasting lunch with her family on the occasion of Eid had gone viral on the internet.
Read more
News Reports

Watch: Pro-Palestine mob attacks Jewish man in Canada while chanting Allahu Akbar

OpIndia Staff -
A jewish girl who went tried to save the girl was also molested in Canada by pro-Palestine mob
Read more
News Reports

Vinod Dua’s daughter, who wanted all ‘bhakts’ dead, receives help from a ‘bhakt’ MP while her mother needed critical COVID medicines

OpIndia Staff -
BJP supporters lodged their protest about minister chipping in to help the elites in India, when commoners are equally suffering, especially when the elites have not asked for their help.
Read more
News Reports

Malerkotla: All you need to know about the 23rd district of Punjab with a Muslim-majority population

OpIndia Staff -
Muslim appeasement at display? Congress-led Punjab government announced Muslim-dominating Malerkotla as district
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,168FansLike
545,085FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com