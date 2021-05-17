Hours after Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested Mamata Banerjee’s ministers Firhad Hakim and Subrata Mukherjee and Trinamool Congress MLA Madan Mitra in the Narada case, the West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee gheraoed the CBI office in Kolkata’s Nizam Palace.

According to reports, the party chief who had reached the 15th floor of the Nizam Palace where the CBI has the office of its anti-corruption cell, sat outside on a dharna, protesting the arrest of her minister.

Her spokesperson, lawyer Anindyo Raut told the media persons waiting outside the CBI office, “Didi (Mamata Banerjee) will not leave this CBI office until her party colleagues are released or until she is also arrested.”

The decision taken by West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to stage a sit-in outside the CBI office was not surprising, considering her penchant for ‘Dharna politics’.

Recently, Mamata Banerjee was seen painting while siting on dharna at Gandhi Murti in Kolkata, to protest against a 24-hour ban imposed by ECI on her from campaigning from 8 pm of April 12 till 8 pm of April 13.

In February 2019 too she had started her dharna in support of Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar against whom CBI launched a probe in connection with the Saradha scam.

Meanwhile, according to reports, while Mamata Banerjee staged a sit-in outside the 15th floor CBI office, a large number of TMC supporters who protested outside the CBI office over the arrest of its leaders, reportedly, pelted stones on security forces, tried to break barricades and attacked the media vehicles as well.

Since then, the accused TMC leaders have been released on bail.