It’s a lung… it’s a burnt toast… it’s a duck pic… No! It’s a painting by Mamata Banerjee

On April 13, Mamata Banerjee did not appear in any election rallies or gave any statement regarding the ongoing Assembly elections in West Bengal after Election Commission banned her from campaigning for 24 hours on April 12. West Bengal CM spent her day binge-painting some ‘masterpieces’ out of which one in particular left netizens scratching their heads.

#WATCH | West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee paints & shows paintings as she sits on dharna at Gandhi Murti in Kolkata, to protest against a 24-hour ban imposed by ECI on her from campaigning from 8 pm of April 12 till 8 pm of April 13 pic.twitter.com/CvKHxTB53d — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2021

The miniature painting in question looked like an ‘abstract art’ at first glance, but the more people talked about it, the more speculations raised about the idea behind that painting. Netizen Payal Mehta posted the painting on Twitter and asked if someone can explain what she had drawn.

While on a dharna against @ECISVEEP today @MamataOfficial on a painting spree…Can someone explain what is this she has painted pic.twitter.com/vMNQhS95w3 — Payal Mehta/પાયલ મેહતા/ पायल मेहता/ পাযেল মেহতা (@payalmehta100) April 13, 2021

Here are some of the most interesting replies. Some users compared it with the painting by ‘Majnu Bhai’, a character played by Anil Kapoor in the movie Welcome.

Didi coronavirus ko dara rahi hai 🙈 — shaikh sharjil (@beingsharjil) April 13, 2021

Everone just rotate the pic aur khud hi samjlo kya painting karti hai.. pic.twitter.com/yBtYdAiS9o — Sarthak 🇮🇳 (@DasSarthak1008) April 13, 2021

Visually similar images from Google 🙂 pic.twitter.com/MKArA00auG — ITcoolie (@itcoolieblr) April 13, 2021

Banerjee will start campaigning again once the ban is lifted at 8 PM on April 13.