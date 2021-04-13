Tuesday, April 13, 2021
It's a lung... it's a burnt toast... it's a duck pic... No! It's a...
News Reports
Updated:

It’s a lung… it’s a burnt toast… it’s a duck pic… No! It’s a painting by Mamata Banerjee

Some users compared it with the painting by 'Majnu Bhai', a character played by Anil Kapoor in the movie Welcome.

OpIndia Staff
Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal CM's painting leaves netizens scratching their head (Image: payalmehta100/Twitter)
1

On April 13, Mamata Banerjee did not appear in any election rallies or gave any statement regarding the ongoing Assembly elections in West Bengal after Election Commission banned her from campaigning for 24 hours on April 12. West Bengal CM spent her day binge-painting some ‘masterpieces’ out of which one in particular left netizens scratching their heads.

The miniature painting in question looked like an ‘abstract art’ at first glance, but the more people talked about it, the more speculations raised about the idea behind that painting. Netizen Payal Mehta posted the painting on Twitter and asked if someone can explain what she had drawn.

Here are some of the most interesting replies. Some users compared it with the painting by ‘Majnu Bhai’, a character played by Anil Kapoor in the movie Welcome.

Another user compared to burnt toast.

One user compared the painting to lungs of a smoker.

One user suggested to ‘rotate’ the painting.

And others obliged.

Another netizen looked for ‘visually similar images’.

Banerjee will start campaigning again once the ban is lifted at 8 PM on April 13.

